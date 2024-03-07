SunRay Construction Solutions Honors the Top 10 Women in Construction for Their Outstanding Achievements and Leadership in the Construction Industry

SunRay Construction Solutions, a trailblazing national online Lien Management service spearheaded by visionary leader Ariela Wagner, proudly unveils the esteemed lineup of this year's Top 10 Women in Construction.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Top 10 Women in Construction award celebrates the exceptional accomplishments of women in the construction sector, highlighting their innovation and dedication.

As the first woman-led Construction document service in the United States, SunRay Construction Solutions, under the guidance of Ariela Wagner, serves as a beacon of support and mentorship for women in the industry. Ariela firmly believes in the power of collaboration and acknowledges the invaluable contributions of the women who have supported her journey.

"We are honored to recognize these outstanding women in construction and the positive impact they have made on the industry," said Ariela Wagner, Founder and President of SunRay Construction Solutions. "Their achievements exemplify the value of leadership, and we are proud to celebrate their success."

The construction sector offers a plethora of opportunities for women, far beyond the traditional paths of nursing or teaching. It's a dynamic field brimming with diverse roles that cater to various skill sets and interests. From project management and architecture to engineering and skilled trades, women can find fulfilling and rewarding careers in construction. Let's celebrate these opportunities and encourage more women to explore the possibilities that the construction industry has to offer.

As a founder, Ariela believes it's essential to help other women achieve their goals. Raising children is not easy, but it's crucial to ensure that women understand the importance of balancing their professional and personal lives. Whether it's attending a soccer event or taking time off to care for a sick child, women should feel empowered to prioritize their family while pursuing their career aspirations.

The Top 10 Women in Construction were selected based on their remarkable industry accomplishments and dedication to excellence. The awardees represent various roles within the construction sector.

Join us in congratulating the winners of the Top 10 Women in Construction Awards:

Michelle DePotter , CEO - Associated General Contractors of America

, CEO - Associated General Contractors of America Alyssa Grandison , Customer Success Manager - Blue Tape

, Customer Success Manager - Blue Tape Kristi Ronyak , CEO & Founder - Construction Angels, Inc

, CEO & Founder - Construction Angels, Inc Jen Martin , Director of Credit - Carter Lumber

, Director of Credit - Carter Lumber Silvia Brown , President & CEO - DMI Paving & Sealcoating

, President & CEO - & Sealcoating Jennifer Lockhart , Administrative Operations Manager- Florida Concrete Unlimited, Inc

, Administrative Operations Manager- Florida Concrete Unlimited, Inc Rosana Chaidez , President & CEO - NB Handy

, President & CEO - NB Handy Emily Pendleton , Associate - Porter Hedges

, Associate - Jessica Murphy , Partner - Tarlow Breed Hart & Rogers

, Partner - Tarlow Breed Hart & Rogers Awilda Jimenez , Founding Member- Women of LBM

SunRay Construction Solutions extends its heartfelt congratulations to these inspiring women, who continue to lead and inspire others in the construction industry.

#WomenInConstruction #Leadership #Empowerment #SunRayTop10Women

Media Contact

Jessie Peterson, SunRay Construction Solutions, LLC, 1 800-403-7660, [email protected], https://www.sunraynotice.com/

SOURCE SunRay Construction Solutions, LLC