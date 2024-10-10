SunRay Construction Solutions Named One of the Top Construction Technology Firms™ for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Winning the Top Construction Technology Firm accolade for the fourth consecutive year reaffirms SunRay's commitment to innovation and customer service in the construction industry. Post this

SunRay's lien and waiver platform is transforming how construction professionals manage compliance.

With advanced lien tracking deadlines, compliant statutory forms, and innovative API integrations, SunRay's platform goes beyond cookie-cutter solutions. Their intuitive dashboard, real-time deadline updates, and seamless software connections make managing lien notices, waivers, and title searches effortless and customize the software to the needs of their customers. SunRay ensures compliance, accelerates payments, and reduces legal risks. 92% of SunRay customers get paid 46 days faster by automating lien management. SunRay's technology delivers efficiency, visibility, and peace of mind, reducing administrative headaches and protecting the bottom line.

Founder of SunRay, Ariela Wagner expressed, "SunRay's success is rooted in the unwavering belief that no challenge is too great and the refusal to give up! Every obstacle has been met with resilience, guided by a force greater than us. Without God's guidance and the relentless dedication of the SunRay team, none of this would have been possible."

18 Years of Experience Built on Trust and Dedication

With nearly two decades of expertise, SunRay's innovative platform, trusted by construction professionals nationally, ensures seamless compliance, accelerates payment cycles, meets lien and bond claim deadlines, and reduces legal risks. Once they experience the value SunRay provides, they rarely look elsewhere.

With an average customer retention of 13 years, SunRay's long-term relationships are a testament to an unwavering commitment to exceptional service, quality of research, and intelligent software. Through advanced automation, SunRay brings efficiency, clarity, and peace of mind. SunRay's mission is to empower contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers, helping them protect their businesses and focus on growth.

"SunRay Construction Solutions has been an absolute game-changer! As a small business, navigating the complexities of construction legalities in Florida felt overwhelming, but their team made the process smooth and manageable. The SunRay staff is incredibly helpful, providing a wealth of information and guidance every step of the way! I highly recommend SunRay to any business needing knowledgeable support in the construction industry!" Savannah Taylor – SunRay Customer

SunRay doesn't provide solutions—they forge enduring partnerships that empower clients and ensure their success for years to come.

About SunRay Construction Solutions LLC

SunRay Construction Solutions is a premier provider of lien and waiver management technology, dedicated to securing over $10 billion annually for contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers nationwide. With nearly two decades of experience, SunRay offers an innovative platform that streamlines the lien management process by automating critical tasks such as tracking deadlines and ensuring compliance with statutory requirements.

