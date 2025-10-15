SunRay Construction Solutions Recognized as Top Construction Technology Firm™ for Fifth Consecutive Year

"The real achievement is the trust our clients place in us every single day." — Ariela Wagner, Founder of SunRay Post this

For nearly two decades, SunRay has earned the confidence of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers nationwide. Each year, the company safeguards over $10 billion in lien and bond rights, ensuring that every notice, lien, and waiver is processed with precision and compliance.

What began as a simple technology solution has evolved into a powerful partnership model—one built on dependability, consistency, and results that keep construction businesses protected and projects moving forward.

Technology That Redefines What's Possible

SunRay's intelligent lien management platform is a fully integrated compliance engine built for the speed and complexity of modern construction. Featuring automated lien deadline tracking, state-compliant forms across all 50 states, and seamless API integrations, it replaces outdated manual processes with an efficient, automated workflow.

An intuitive dashboard delivers real-time visibility into every lien, notice, waiver, and title search. With instant alerts and full transparency, clients gain control, clarity, and confidence.

The results speak for themselves: 92% of SunRay users receive payment an average of 46 days faster through automation—reducing legal risk, enhancing compliance, and saving valuable time.

Above and Beyond: The SunRay Standard

"I was highly satisfied with the outcome. The process was smooth and the customer service is fantastic. The whole team is great. I highly recommend". - Yoisy Gonzalez

Excellence Forged Through Purpose

"Being recognized for the fifth year is an incredible honor," said Ariela Wagner, Founder of SunRay Construction Solutions. "But the real achievement is the trust our clients place in us every single day. We built SunRay on the belief that no obstacle is too big to overcome—and with our team's relentless commitment, that belief has become a reality that transforms businesses."

About SunRay Construction Solutions

SunRay Construction Solutions is the nation's leading lien and waiver management technology company, helping contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers protect over $10 billion annually. For nearly 20 years, SunRay has set the standard for accuracy, compliance, and trust—combining powerful automation with expert support so clients never miss a deadline and always get paid what they're owed.

Media Contact

Ernie Wagner, SunRay Construction Solutions LLC, 1 800-403-7660, [email protected], www.sunraynotice.com

SOURCE SunRay Construction Solutions LLC