SunRay's 3rd Annual Top Women in Construction: Honoring Industry Leaders

Leading with Purpose: Women Thriving in Construction

The construction industry is filled with women who are not only experts in their fields but also leaders in their families, businesses, and communities. From engineering and project management to executive leadership and skilled trades, these women demonstrate that success in construction goes beyond building structures—it's about creating legacies and opportunities. "Being a mother, a leader, and a professional is not an either-or choice. Women should feel empowered to embrace both their careers and families without compromise. We can achieve greatness in all areas of our lives."

Celebrating SunRay's 2025 Top 10 Women in Construction

This year's honorees have demonstrated exceptional achievements, innovation, and leadership. Their contributions not only elevate their field but also serve as an inspiration for future generations. Join us in congratulating the winners of the Top 10 Women in Construction Awards:

Shannon Bell – Partner, Kelly Law Partners, LLC

– Partner, Kelly Law Partners, LLC Nicki Berke – Area Credit Manager, Ferguson Enterprises

– Area Credit Manager, Ola Blanton – CEO/Co-Owner, Garage Floors Plus More & Decorative Coatings Supply

– CEO/Co-Owner, Garage Floors Plus More & Decorative Coatings Supply Summer Carlson – Partner, Brookline Development & Associates

– Partner, Brookline Development & Associates Laura Gross – Vice President of Membership, ABC Gulf Coast Chapter

– Vice President of Membership, ABC Gulf Coast Chapter Rebecca Hicks – Managing Member, Hicks Law Group

– Managing Member, Hicks Law Group Ann McNeill – Founder and Chair, National Association of Black Women in Construction, Inc.

– Founder and Chair, National Association of Black Women in Construction, Inc. Dawn Miller – Director of Business Development, The Paving Lady

– Director of Business Development, The Paving Lady Sandra Pabon – Vice President, Itasca Construction Associates, Inc.

– Vice President, Itasca Construction Associates, Inc. Stefanie Vallejo – Office Manager, Powertech Specialists Inc.

SunRay Construction Solutions remains dedicated to recognizing and supporting women's achievements in construction. By spotlighting these remarkable individuals, SunRay fosters an environment where excellence and leadership thrive.

Building the Future of Construction Together

The construction industry is moving faster than ever, with new technologies, financial challenges, and shifting demands shaping the way business is done. SunRay Construction Solutions is leading the way by providing solutions that build trust, financial security, and efficiency. With a commitment to strong leadership and customer-driven innovation, SunRay proves that success is built on integrity, expertise, and relentless dedication.

Through initiatives like the Top 10 Women in Construction Awards, SunRay recognizes the hard work, resilience, and leadership that drive the industry forward. These honorees exemplify the grit, skill, and determination that turn challenges into opportunities, inspiring others to push boundaries and achieve excellence.

For more information on the Top 10 Women in Construction Awards and to learn about this year's honorees, please visit our website.

