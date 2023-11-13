SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION Acquired by Amara NZero: A Strategic Move Towards Sustainable Energy

Under the umbrella of Amara NZero, SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION will continue to deliver high-quality solar products, exceptional customer service, and innovative energy solutions to residential, commercial, and utility-scale clients. Post this

"We are excited to be a part of the Amara NZero family, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability and the energy transition," said Neel Desai, CEO of SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION. "This will empower us to expand our footprint and product offerings, improve customer experiences, and contribute significantly to the global transition towards clean energy."

Amara NZero, with its extensive experience and expertise in the energy transition sector, is dedicated to advancing sustainable solutions that address the world's energy challenges. By acquiring SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION, Amara NZero aims to strengthen its position in the US market and drive the adoption of solar energy solutions on a larger scale.

"We are delighted to welcome SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION into the Amara NZero family," said Gonzalo Errejón Sainz de la Maza, Group CEO of Amara NZero "This collaboration aligns with our mission to accelerate the transition to a greener and more sustainable future."

Customers, partners, and stakeholders can expect a seamless transition as the integration process takes place. SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION will operate under its existing brand name, maintaining the same dedication to quality and customer satisfaction that has defined the company over the years.

About SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION:

SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION is a leading provider of solar energy solutions, offering a wide range of high-quality solar products and services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, SUNRGY SOLAR DISTRIBUTION has established itself as a trusted name in the solar energy industry.

About Amara NZero:

Amara NZero is a pioneering energy transition company dedicated to advancing sustainable solutions for a cleaner planet. With a focus on solar, wind, and other renewable energy technologies, Amara NZero designs, develops, and operates energy projects that contribute to a more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient world.

