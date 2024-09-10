Sunrise Technologies Achieves the 2024-2025 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Award

Sunrise Technologies is honored by Microsoft for outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications and Cloud services, has been selected for this Business Application's 2024-2025 Microsoft Inner Circle. Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank Sunrise Technologies in the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. It's widely acknowledged that Inner Circle members perform at a high level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organizations excel.

2024-2025 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2025 as well as virtual meetings between August 2024 and June 2025, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

"Partners achieving the Inner Circle distinction have demonstrated an exceptional impact helping customers accelerate their AI and digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, and we are honored to recognize this impact," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program partners who achieve the Business Application Inner Circle distinction stand out for their deep AI, Cloud and Industry knowledge. They bring specialized IP, business process and technical expertise to Customers and help them unlock incremental business value through services and solutions."

Sunrise Technologies delivers Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and AI solutions for customers worldwide. A Microsoft partner since 2003, Sunrise specializes in implementing Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM solutions for brands, manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. The company celebrated its 30th anniversary in July.

"Being selected for Microsoft's 2024-2025 Inner Circle is an honor. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Sunrise team, who consistently deliver outstanding results for our clients. As we look to the future I'm eager to see what we'll achieve next with Microsoft's evolving capabilities," said John Pence, President and Founder of Sunrise Technologies.

For more information, please visit sunrise.co.

