Sunrise Technologies Introduces DALI-Dimming Function to its Dimulator™ Product Family

The DALI Dimulator™ uses DALI D2 (Digital Addressable Lighting Interface) protocol (instead of 0-10Vdc) to control dimming levels of an LED Outdoor Lighting fixture. The new DALI Dimulator™ supports outdoor LED light fixtures with both a powered DALI bus as well as fixtures with a non-powered DALI bus.

Boston, MA - Sunrise Technologies announces their latest product release - DALI Dimulator™ to their world-renowned advanced lighting control Dimulator™ product family. The patented Dimulator™ twistlock controls have the prestigious Dark-Sky Seal of Approval and are a tried and proven dimming control that minimizes glare, reduces light trespass, and protects the night sky against light pollution allowing compliance to state and federal mandates to conserve energy while greatly reducing light pollution.

Our Dimulator™ product group allows customers to have precise stand-alone (non-wireless) 0-10 Vdc or DALI dimming with a pre-set dimming schedule that can be adjusted in the field with multiple time/dim level options.

The Sunrise Technologies' Field Adjustable DALI Dimulator™ with Bat Eye Circuit offers:

• Stand-alone Edge Smart dimming with no expensive / complicated network required

• Simple and easy to install Twistlock Control that automatically dims LED fixtures

• False activation (unwanted cycling and strobing) is eliminated through the Bat Eye Technology

• Self-healing dimming circuit powers off in the daytime and re-boots every night

• Optional constant-dim allows adjustable pre-set dimming levels from dusk to dawn

The Dimulator™ series, with the proprietary Bat Eye Technology, is part of Sunrise Technologies' family of control products for LED street lighting applications. Sunrise's other LED street lighting control products includes LED photocontrols, Power Tap Adapters, and our WALI Systems that are commonly deployed at office parking lots, car dealerships, shopping malls, warehouse and distribution centers, military base facilities, hospitals and emergency care centers, and college campuses.

About Sunrise Technologies, Inc.

Sunrise Technologies is the world's largest manufacturer of Roadway Lighting Controls. With nearly 70 years of industry experience assimilated through product development and acquisitions, Sunrise Technologies, Inc. products include: Contactors, LED Long Life, Dimming, Wireless Programmable and Mesh Networked Controls for Utility, Commercial and Industrial outdoor lighting applications

