Sunrise Technologies Receives the Triad Business Journal's Fast 50 Award for 18th Consecutive Year

Sunrise Technologies implements Dynamics 365 and Power Platform business applications for brands, retailers, and manufacturers.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrise Technologies, a global Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications and cloud services provider, has received the Triad Business Journal's Fast 50 Award for 2024. This award celebrates the growth and innovation of companies across various industries within the Triad. This year marks the 18th consecutive year that Sunrise has been recognized as a Fast 50 company. The company also celebrated its 30th anniversary in July.

Sunrise Technologies' growth continues to be driven by its focus on delivering innovative Microsoft business solutions to brands, retailers, and manufacturers worldwide. Over the past year, Sunrise launched its newest intellectual property, Sunrise 365 Smart Supply Chain, a solution designed to optimize supply chain operations. The company also welcomed several new employees into its Fast Tracks program for recent college graduates and has been at the forefront of learning, testing, and building solutions with Microsoft Copilot and AI capabilities to provide enhanced value for its customers.

To be eligible for the Fast 50 award, a company must have its U.S. headquarters in the Triad, be privately held and for-profit, and have been in business for three or more full fiscal years.

