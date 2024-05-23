Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina, Belonging to Grupo Sunset World, Celebrates 22 Years of Providing Luxury Nautical Services in the Mexican Caribbean

Located on the beautiful coast of Cancun next to Sunset Marina hotel, Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina offers facilities and services to enjoy exciting adventures, moments of relaxation or romantic getaways in the Mexican Caribbean. It is a fantastic experience to enjoy with friends, family or a significant other. They deserve it!

CANCUN, Mexico, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 22 years ago Sunset World Group had the vision of creating a marina and yacht club next to the Sunset Marina hotel in Cancún, with the objective of providing members, guests, tourists and locals with incomparable services that allow anyone to It is our destiny to make the most of the waters of the Mexican Caribbean. This is how Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina was born, offering rentals of modern luxury yachts equipped to guarantee comfort and safety during cruises with a touch of elegance. Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina also offers a complete marina with dock services, space rental for private yachts, as well as excursions such as Jungle Tour, snorkeling, diving, trips to Isla Mujeres by catamaran and fishing.

In addition, they recently added the possibility of enjoying spa services and treatments on board to enjoy while sailing through the turquoise waters of the Mexican Caribbean. Although all the adventures and services of Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina are available to the general public, the exclusive Sunset Admiral Yacht Club, Limited Edition membership is reserved for members of the Sunset World Group, who enjoy discounts and additional benefits throughout the marina.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

