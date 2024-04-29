Sunset Pacific Transportation expands Partial Truckload shipping footprint to Chicago market

"Our Partial Truckload pilot in Chicago has been wildly successful" says Josh Craig, Executive President at Sunset Pacific Transportation. "It's exciting to now expand the relationship with Partners, offering customers even more lanes with the same great service and rates we've always had." Post this

Partial Truckload shipping, also known as Volume Less-Than-Truckload (vLTL), is the ideal mode for shipments that are 5-21 pallet positions or up to 40 linear feet in size. In a Partial Truckload solution, freight is consolidated at point of origin, and then shipped to a single, common destination, eliminating terminal stops and the offloading/reloading that a traditional less-than-truckload (LTL) solution typically has. Shippers who utilize a Partial Truckload solution with Sunset Pacific Transportation experience faster transit times, reduced claims and better service compared to traditional LTL.

"Our pilot with Partners in Chicago has been wildly successful over the last few months" says Josh Craig, Executive President at Sunset Pacific Transportation. "It's exciting to now expand the relationship with a proven execution plan in place, offering customers even more lanes with the same great service and rates we've always had."

Partners Warehouse has operated successfully in the Chicago market since 1989, mastering the art of Partial Truckload in a similar way that Sunset Pacific has on the US West Coast throught its Supply Chain Solutions division. "Sunset Pacific is a natural fit for a strategic partnership" adds Stefan Freeman, CEO at Partners Warehouse. "Both companies are excited to now make an even more comprehensive network of lanes available to our customers." In addition to Partial Truckload and Volume LTL shipping from Chicago origins to all 48 states, Partners also specializes in helping clients manage shipments to and from Mexico for a total North America nearshoring solution.

Sunset Pacific Transportation and Partners Warehouse are both portfolio companies owned by Red Arts Capital, a Chicago-based investment firm specializing in supply chain, logistics and transportation businesses.

For inquiries or questions, contact Rita Yang, Executive Vice President at Sunset Pacific Transportation at 909-696-3083 Direct or via email at [email protected]

To learn more about Sunset Pacific Transportation, visit: www.sunsetpacific.com

