Sunset Pacific Transportation expands Partial Truckload shipping footprint to Chicago market

CHINO, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset Pacific Transportation announced today that it has expanded its nationwide footprint for Partial Truckload shipping into the Chicago market through a strategic partnership with Partners Warehouse. Effective immediately, customers can get a freight quote for shipments originating out of Chicago and neighboring markets with destinations to all 48 states by calling 1-888-533-4086 or emailing [email protected]. Shipment execution to all 48 states will officially begin on May 6, 2024.
For more than two decades, Sunset Pacific Transportation has been the leader in Partial Truckload shipping, consolidating shipments on the US West Coast at their Chino, CA warehouse, and delivering them across the country to all 48 states. With its Chicago market entry made possible through Partners' local footprint, Sunset Pacific Transportation will now pick-up freight for consolidation in all Chicago lanes, northwest Indiana and the greater Milwaukee area. Today's announcement follows a 60-day pilot operation whereby Sunset Pacific and Partners consolidated and shipped from Chicago to various destinations in Texas and the Western US.
Partial Truckload shipping, also known as Volume Less-Than-Truckload (vLTL), is the ideal mode for shipments that are 5-21 pallet positions or up to 40 linear feet in size. In a Partial Truckload solution, freight is consolidated at point of origin, and then shipped to a single, common destination, eliminating terminal stops and the offloading/reloading that a traditional less-than-truckload (LTL) solution typically has. Shippers who utilize a Partial Truckload solution with Sunset Pacific Transportation experience faster transit times, reduced claims and better service compared to traditional LTL.
"Our pilot with Partners in Chicago has been wildly successful over the last few months" says Josh Craig, Executive President at Sunset Pacific Transportation. "It's exciting to now expand the relationship with a proven execution plan in place, offering customers even more lanes with the same great service and rates we've always had."
Partners Warehouse has operated successfully in the Chicago market since 1989, mastering the art of Partial Truckload in a similar way that Sunset Pacific has on the US West Coast throught its Supply Chain Solutions division. "Sunset Pacific is a natural fit for a strategic partnership" adds Stefan Freeman, CEO at Partners Warehouse. "Both companies are excited to now make an even more comprehensive network of lanes available to our customers." In addition to Partial Truckload and Volume LTL shipping from Chicago origins to all 48 states, Partners also specializes in helping clients manage shipments to and from Mexico for a total North America nearshoring solution.
Sunset Pacific Transportation and Partners Warehouse are both portfolio companies owned by Red Arts Capital, a Chicago-based investment firm specializing in supply chain, logistics and transportation businesses.
For inquiries or questions, contact Rita Yang, Executive Vice President at Sunset Pacific Transportation at 909-696-3083 Direct or via email at [email protected]
To learn more about Sunset Pacific Transportation, visit: www.sunsetpacific.com
