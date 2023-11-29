Sunset Point Software's Legacy Snapshot Now Running on Microsoft SharePoint Embedded

Sunset Point Software, an innovator in the field of legacy data immortalization, today announced the latest version of its flagship product, Legacy Snapshot, is running on Microsoft SharePoint Embedded. This strategic integration is a testament to Sunset Point Software's commitment to providing scalable, secure, and seamless solutions for organizations transitioning from decommissioned systems.

MANHASSET, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset Point Software, an innovator in the field of legacy data immortalization, today announced the latest version of its flagship product, Legacy Snapshot, is running on Microsoft SharePoint Embedded. This strategic integration is a testament to Sunset Point Software's commitment to providing scalable, secure, and seamless solutions for organizations transitioning from decommissioned systems.

Joe Labbe, Founder and COO of Sunset Point Software, remarked, "At our core, we are dedicated to safeguarding important data from legacy systems. We understand the critical role this data plays in our clients' operations. Our integration with Microsoft SharePoint Embedded reflects this understanding. It's a choice that brings robust, reliable functionality right where our clients need it most – within their familiar Microsoft 365 environment. This integration not only ensures data preservation but also enhances accessibility and efficiency for our clients."

Microsoft SharePoint Embedded streamlines the approach for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in creating document-centric applications. It offers a unique combination of isolation and integration while eliminating the need for separate repositories. Additionally, it provides an array of enterprise-grade features including versioning, rich metadata indexing, and records retention, all supported by over 200 industry-certified compliance standards.

Jason Burns, Sunset Point Software CTO, added, "Choosing Microsoft SharePoint Embedded for Legacy Snapshot was an easy decision. This integration allows us to concentrate our development efforts on competitive differentiators like keeping legacy information operational versus mere archiving."

Legacy Snapshot, running on Microsoft SharePoint Repository Services will be available to customers January 1, 2024.

