Sunset World Group Celebrated Its Employees who are Fathers

While they had fun together, they also had a delicious barbecue of meats and sausages and enjoyed live music. It is worth mentioning that for Sunset World Group it is essential to promote fellowship among its collaborators, which is why it celebrates integration with events like this one that are characterized by friendship and team work.

CANCUN, México, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Father's Day was celebrated in Mexico recently and Sunset World Group did not spare any effort to recognize and thank its employees who are fathers by holding casino evenings for them on June 13, 17 and 20. In them, employees were able to show their skills and luck at roulette, black Jack, poker and many other games, earning points to later exchange them for gifts.

While they had fun together, they also had a delicious barbecue of meats and sausages and enjoyed live music. It is worth mentioning that for Sunset World Group it is essential to promote fellowship among its collaborators, which is why it celebrates integration with events like this one that are characterized by friendship and team work.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

Media Contact

Lucy Chale Haas, Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences, +52 998 287 3502, [email protected], https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences