CANCUN, Mexico, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset World Group Continues with the Renovation of its Iconic Hacienda Tres Ríos Hotel in the Riviera Maya.

Riviera Maya, Mexico.- In a recent statement Sunset World Group updated the progress of the total renovation of its renowned Hacienda Tres Ríos hotel, a project that began at the end of last year and and is set to finish at the end of 2024. In said statement it was reported that Portobello restaurant that offers traditional Italian food, Alebrije offering haute Mexican cuisine, and the hotel lobby have already been completely renovated in the minimalist Mexican style that the entire complex will have once the project is completed.

While, in progress and with a 60% completed, the renovation of the Café de Paris with its offer of desserts and gourmet coffee, Victory Sports Bar which is the place for cocktails and premium drinks with activities and happenings, Kids Zone, T-Zone and the theater is undergoing. Additionally, once completed, the renovation includes the addition of two new guestroom buildings with luxury amenities, including swim-up suites, more pools and an all-new world-class spa.

This renovation will allow Sunset World Group to offer members and guests completely remodeled spaces in a contemporary style, new and broader gastronomic offerings, as well as a complete new range of amenities of the highest level.

Hacienda Tres Ríos is the only environmentally responsible luxury resort that offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Nature Park in the Riviera Maya and a truly comprehensive All Inclusive Plan. Enjoy architecturally acclaimed accommodations, fine dining, world-class spa services, and dazzling experiences at the exclusive Tres Ríos Nature Park with guided tours through mangrove forests, swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking along winding natural rivers or simply unwind on its peaceful beaches.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

