Sunset World Group Fine-Tunes Final Details to Present Kimpton Tres Ríos in 2025

CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset World Group announced that its flagship hotel, Hacienda Tres Ríos, is already in the final stage of a total renovation, which includes not only new areas, amenities, pools and restaurants, but also the complete replacement of furniture, kitchens, electrical equipment, air conditioning network, water facilities, new safety and fire certifications, better wireless internet solutions and new surveillance equipment.

There will also be a world-class spa with an area of more than 10,800 sq. ft., a two-story gym, a children's club, mini-golf and water sports, as well as an event hall that can be divided into four meeting rooms with a total of 15,000 sq. ft., among many other new amenities.

In this way, Sunset World Group is designing new service standards and bringing an exclusive concept of casual luxury and heartfelt service to the Riviera Maya as a result of an alliance with the hotel operator Playa Hotels & Resorts and the Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand. Thus, Hacienda Tres Ríos will be renamed Kimpton Tres Ríos as of March 2025, the first all-inclusive hotel of the Kimpton brand. However, as owner, Sunset World Group assured that it will remain faithful to its mission of offering the best quality and Mexican warmth in service, the best facilities and amenities, ecological commitment and close relationship with its members and guests that it has always had.

About Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is a corporation based in San Francisco, part of the Luxury & Lifestyle Collection of IHG Hotels & Resorts, a pioneer in the concept of unique, distinctive and avant-garde design hotels. It now operates more than 60 hotels and 75 restaurants, bars and lounges in urban locations, across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and China.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is a leading operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

About Sunset World Group

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

