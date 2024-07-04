"At Sunset World Group we are completely ready to face meteorological phenomena," said Enrique Caldas, Security Director, "thanks to our Storm and Hurricane Prevention and Attention Program, we have the necessary resources and training to provide security and confidence to all our members and guests."

CANCUN, México, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset World Group Hotels Confirm to be Prepared for the 2024 Hurricane Season

Cancun, Mexico.- Thanks to a complete Storm and Hurricane Prevention and Attention Program, the Sunset World Group hotels Hacienda Tres Ríos and Sunset Fisherman in the Riviera Maya, Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina, Ocean Spa and Laguna in Cancun announce that they are ready to welcome their members and guests with fully functional facilities and the excellent service that has always characterized them.

Sunset World Group's Storm and Hurricane Prevention and Attention Program includes training for staff in the six hotels, in order to know what to do before, during and after the impact of a storm or hurricane. In addition, every year since April, preventive maintenance work is carried out, collection of resources and materials for a possible emergency, training of personnel to form brigades, review of aid agreements, and clear and close channels of communication with the authorities are established.

"At Sunset World Group we are completely ready to face meteorological phenomena," said Enrique Caldas, Security Director, "thanks to our Storm and Hurricane Prevention and Attention Program, we have the necessary resources and training to provide security and confidence to all our members and guests."

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

