Sunset World Group Prepares its Member Fest 2024 that will take place from July 22 to 26

CANCÚN, Mexico, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset World Group is fine-tuning details to launch the 2024 edition of its acclaimed Member Fest, an event that celebrates Mexican culture, traditions, gastronomy and cheerful hospitality for an entire week in which international guests participate in typical experiences of Mexican folklore such as wrestling, holistic rituals, tastings and concerts, all in a family and safe environment that allows children and adults to have fun and at the same time learn a little more about the cultural richness of Mexico. Member Fest will take place at the group's four hotels Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina in Cancun and Sunset Fishermen and Hacienda Tres Ríos in the Riviera Maya.

For five days, from July 22 to 26, Sunset World Group guests will be immersed in a party of colors, scents, sounds, textures and movements that will enrich their vacation experience, mingling among themselves and with the staff, with nature and with culture. Since 2019, the Member Fest has been enriched by the opinions and suggestions of its attendees, so this year it is expected to be a success again to continue attracting visitors looking for experiences beyond just sun and sand.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

Media Contact

Lucy Chale Haas, Sunset World Resorts & Vacations Experiences, + 52 998 287 3502, [email protected], https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com

SOURCE Sunset World Group