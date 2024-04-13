Sunset World Group Received the Blue Heart Distinction from the DIF Benito Juárez as a Company Trained in Actions for the Prevention of Human Trafficking

On April 12, Sunset World Group received the Blue Heart badge that recognizes it as a company committed to the prevention of human trafficking.

CANCUN QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 12, Sunset World Group received the Blue Heart badge that recognizes it as a company committed to the prevention of human trafficking. Blue Heart is a campaign that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime promotes in our municipality through the DIF Benito Juárez (National System for Integral Family Development) and that was launched in 2008 to raise awareness about the crime of human trafficking to reduce the vulnerability of potential victims, informing the population and encouraging their participation with concrete actions to eradicate it.

In order to receive the badge, 950 of Sunset World Group employees were trained in the Blue Heart México campaign to contribute to prevent this crime by giving a voice to victims of human trafficking, generating awareness among the population and for people to understand how they can be participants. of human trafficking even without knowing it, providing concrete information about the crime and empowering society to support its prevention, detection and combat.

The award ceremony took place at Sunset World Group's Ocean Spa hotel at 10:00 am and was attended by, on behalf of the group's presidency, Eng. Romárico Arroyo and Ms. Cristina Alcayaga. On behalf of the Benito Juárez municipality, BA Pablo Gutiérrez, presidential office manager, and C. Doris Marisol Sendo Rodríguez, General Director of the Benito Juárez DIF System, attended. Representing the Quintana Roo state DIF office, the honorary president Verónica Lezama attended.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

Media Contact

Nayely Nahuat, Sunset World, +52 (998) 287 4157, [email protected], www.sunsetworldresorts.com

SOURCE Sunset World