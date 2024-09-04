Sunset World Group Will Celebrate Mexico's Independence in Style at its Six Hotels

Everything to get to the grand event on the night of September 15: the Grito de Independencia de México, with the rigorous bell toll, which gives way gloriously to the Independence Day of Mexico, which is on September 16. Members and guests of Sunset World Group are invited to this celebration of freedom that commemorates the struggle of the heroes who gave us our homeland, celebrates the cultural wealth and makes us proud with the fascinating history of Mexico.

CANCUN, Mexico and QUINTANA ROO, México, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset World Group has always been known for carrying out events and activities that showcase and promote the great value of Mexican culture in its many manifestations among its members, guests and invitees. Proof of this are the Mexican gastronomy festivals, the Folklore Music Fest and the Mexico Fashion Show, among others, and on this occasion it announced that it will go all out for 5 days on the occasion of Mexico's Independence.

Thus, from September 12 to the 16, the six hotels of the Sunset World Group will carry out activities and events related to Mexican national holiday such as Mexican fairgrounds with music, dancing and food, tasting of typical drinks, gastronomic festivals from all states, cooking lessons, virtual tours of the republic and history, crafts workshops, mariachi and much, much joy and pride.

Everything to get to the grand event on the night of September 15: the Grito de Independencia de México, with the rigorous bell toll, which gives way gloriously to the Independence Day of Mexico, which is on September 16. Members and guests of Sunset World Group are invited to this celebration of freedom that commemorates the struggle of the heroes who gave us our homeland, celebrates the cultural wealth and makes us proud with the fascinating history of Mexico.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

Media Contact

Lucy Chale, Sunset World Resorts & Vacations Experiences, +52 998 287 3502, [email protected], https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com

SOURCE Sunset World Group