CANCÚN, Mexico , Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset World Group's Ocean Spa Hotel Celebrates 17 Years Offering the Ideal Setting for Family Vacations

Cancun, Mexico.- In August, Sunset World Group celebrates 17 years of its Ocean Spa hotel with great success. Since its opening in 2007, this hotel has positioned itself as a favorite among families and couples as it offers facilities suitable for children and adults including a renovated Kids Zone, a playground with giant chess and extensive tropical gardens. In addition, as its name suggests, it also has a complete world-class spa that offers Mayan-inspired holistic treatments.

This year, Ocean Spa Hotel is in one of its best moments, renovating the furniture in its rooms and delighting the palates of its guests with the gastronomic festival "Discovering the Flavors of Mexico" in its Frida restaurant, which specializes in Mexican cuisine. This festival is a delicious tour throughout the great variety of traditions, influences and roots that make up the culinary mosaic of Mexico, which is why it has received many positive comments on Trip Advisor. Also, Ocean Spa was also recognized with the Traveler's Choice award from Trip Advisor in 2023.

The comfortable Ocean Spa Hotel is located in the hotel zone of Cancun, very close to the city center, shopping centers, restaurants and other tourist attractions. It has ground transportation service to Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina and Laguna Suites. Ocean Spa Hotel is a refuge to find well-being and a great atmosphere of relaxation. Its excellent service and its serene views of the Caribbean Sea and Isla Mujeres provide couples and families with an exceptional vacation by the sea.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

