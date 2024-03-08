Sunset World: Where female talent shines with its own light. Discover the taste of excellence!

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8th, an opportunity to remember and recognize the continuous efforts of brave, determined, confident, and disciplined girls and women who have raised their voices over several generations to improve the conditions of women in society.

CANCUN QUIMTANA ROO, Mexico, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8th, an opportunity to remember and recognize the continuous efforts of brave, determined, confident, and disciplined girls and women who have raised their voices over several generations to improve the conditions of women in society. Throughout our history, women from all countries have joined forces to create a safer, more just, and inclusive world, building the reality we live in today.

Fortunately, gender discrimination and stereotypes that impede the conditions for a dignified life have been made visible, validating the efforts of all women, and demonstrating that a world with the participation and empowerment of women in different educational, economic, social, cultural, and political spaces is possible.

Today, the role of women has evolved significantly. Today, more and more women are playing a leading role in the business world as a result of a process full of challenges. Gender diversity in the workplace fosters a harmonious environment where ways of thinking are diversified, new solutions to problems are proposed, there is more creativity, innovation, a higher demand for quality of work, and a greater contribution of ideas to decision-making.

At Sunset World Group, we strive to create spaces that ensure women can reach their full potential. These are inclusive spaces that respect the nature and freedom of our female colleagues. This diversity in the way work is organized leads not only to better problem-solving but also to greater attention to detail and extreme dedication. In this way, Sunset World reaffirms its commitment to excellence through a diverse workforce and spaces that encourage personal and professional growth.

One success story that fills us with pride is that of our esteemed Chef de Partie at Hacienda Tres Rios, Mirian Chan Pech. Mirian is an example of self-improvement and growth, demonstrating that in the right environment one can flourish and excel. Originally from Dzitbalché, Campeche, Mirian blends traditional flavors with modern trends. She is also well versed in both hot and cold cuisine, giving her the versatility to offer a wide variety of options in her menus. She has an exemplary ability to bring out the traditional flavors of Mexico, especially those of the Yucatan Peninsula.

She began her journey with us in February 2018 at the Sunset Marina Hotel, where she captivated guests and colleagues with her exceptional skills and passionate love of cooking. Her talent soon took her to Sunset Royal, where she continued to dazzle with her creativity and skill in the kitchen until 2020.

Recognition of her remarkable skills led her to a new challenge at Hacienda Tres Rios in late 2020, marking the beginning of a new phase in her career. In 2023, Mirian Chan Pech was awarded the prestigious title of "Woman of the Year" at Hacienda Tres Rios, a testament to her dedication, excellence, and the genuine affection she cultivated among her team.

At Sunset World, we celebrate women like Mirian Chan Pech, whose talent and determination light up every corner of our restaurants. We invite everyone to join us in recognizing and empowering women this International Women's Day.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

