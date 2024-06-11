Sunshine State Esports League and Full Sail University to Host Florida Esports Summit

The Summit will be held September 27 & 28 at the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress

LIVE OAK, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunshine State Esports League (SSEL), a non-profit organization focused on bringing scholastic esports opportunities to all Florida districts, has partnered with Full Sail University to host the Florida Esports Summit on September 27 – 28, 2024 on the campus of Full Sail University.

The Florida Esports Summit will provide programming to support K-12 administrators, program leads, coaches, teachers, and students in the development of scholastic esports programming at their institutions. Featuring keynote speaker Steve Isaacs, Senior Manager, Programs and Partnerships at Epic Games, as well as panels featuring scholastic esports leaders from middle school, high school, and college programs throughout Florida and nationwide, this event gives attendees will an in-depth look at connecting esports and education.

"Since its founding in 2022, SSEL has experienced exponential growth in scholastic esports throughout the state of Florida. We look forward to continuing scholastic esports development statewide by providing resources and support to coaches and programs." said Tammy Neil, President of SSEL.

"The connection between scholastic esports and collegiate esports is a dynamic and evolving relationship that has gained significant traction in recent years. From the talent pipeline and development of players to scholarship opportunities and professional development, opportunities for students are amplified by the symbiotic connection between scholastic and collegiate esports." said Full Sail University's Director of Esports, Sari Kitelyn.

The Florida Esports Summit will be taking place on September 27 – 28, 2024 at the Orlando Health Fortress located on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. To date, the Fortress remains the largest collegiate esports area in the nation. To register for the event, visit: http://flesportssummit.com/

About Sunshine State Esports League:

Sunshine State Esports League (SSEL) was founded in 2022 by a group of educators determined to provide a free and safe esports experience for all students. Through its middle school and high school leagues and competitions, the goal of SSEL is to provide all students in Florida with opportunities to gain skills in communication, collaboration, and determination to grow emotionally, socially, and academically. Visit sunshinestateesports.com to learn about the league and for information on becoming a member school.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 98,377 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

