Sunspear Energy Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to bring both an exceptional customer experience and energy independence to Hawaii's residents and businesses." Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 showcases companies that have achieved significant revenue growth. The list offers deep insight into the resilience and adaptability of private enterprises across America.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Sunspear Energy

Sunspear Energy is one of Hawaii's leading providers of state-of-the-art solar power and battery storage systems. With deep experience in residential and commercial solar design, permitting, installation and financing, Sunspear is focused on providing renewable energy solutions for Hawaii with the goal of helping the state reach its 100% renewable energy target. They offer turn-key solutions to homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations, and public sector entities. To learn more visit https://sunspearenergy.com/

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

