"SUNSUN WASH" is revolutionizing solid detergent--and it's now available across the U.S. for everyday use!

The SUNSUN Sponge has achieved the No. 1 ranking for five consecutive years on Amazon Japan and Rakuten—Japan's largest online marketplace—and has surpassed 16 million units in cumulative sales. Post this

In conjunction with this launch, the company will also introduce the "TOUCH & WASH KIT," a curated gift set that includes SUNSUN WASH along with "SUNSUN Sponge," Dainichi's flagship product. The SUNSUN Sponge has achieved the No. 1 ranking for five consecutive years* on Amazon Japan and Rakuten—Japan's largest online marketplace—and has surpassed 16 million units in cumulative sales.

The TOUCH & WASH KIT will be officially unveiled at SHOPPE OBJECT, a prominent interior and lifestyle trade show to be held in New York in August 2025.

We plans to present the product to key retail buyers and media representatives, marking a strategic entry into the North American market ahead of the upcoming holiday season from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

Expansion into the American market and exhibiting at "SHOPPE OBJECT"

Since 2024, Dainichi Corporation has been actively expanding into the U.S. market, with sales of its products beginning in North America that same year.

The company's flagship item, the SUNSUN SPONGE, is now available at over 20 select and lifestyle stores across the United States, including the renowned gourmet market ZABAR'S.

Praised for its simplicity and premium quality, the sponge has gained significant traction as a representative example of Japanese-made kitchenware.

Furthermore, the company is scheduled to make its second appearance at "SHOPPE OBJECT," an international interior and lifestyle trade show to be held in New York in August 2025.

A new product line developed specifically for the U.S. market is set to be unveiled at the event.

SHOPPE OBJECT NEW YORK 2025 summer

Booth No:3-C124(REALJAPANPROJECT)

Date： August 3-5 Open 9:00- Close 18:00

Place： The Starrett-Lehigh Building

Address：601 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001

What is SUNSUN WASH?

"SUNSUN WASH" is a next-generation dishwashing detergent that brings together the solid detergent know-how that Dainichi Corporation has cultivated over 50 years.

ーPowerful Cleaning with Just a Small Amount of Foam

Delivers exceptional cleaning performance with minimal product usage.

ーGentle on Hands — Fragrance-Free & Alcohol-Free Formula

Formulated without fragrance or alcohol to minimize irritation, making it ideal for daily use.

ーStriking, Sphere-Shaped Design That Elevates Any Kitchen

A beautiful, ball-shaped form that doubles as a functional item and a design accent.

During its exclusive pre-launch in Japan in 2024, the initial production run sold out in just two weeks. The product quickly gained national attention, later achieving the No.1 ranking in the Dishwashing Detergent category on Rakuten—Japan's largest online marketplace—as of February 27, 2025.

*Based on Rakuten category rankings as of February 27, 2025.

TOUCH & WASH KIT："A Joy to Give, A Delight to Use"

The "TOUCH & WASH KIT" is a special edition gift set featuring SUNSUN WASH and the SUNSUN SPONGE, elegantly packaged in a design-forward tin.

Its sophisticated appearance—unlike any typical kitchen detergent—has made it a highly praised choice for gifting, housewarming presents, and holiday celebrations.

With strong demand in Japan, the kit is now poised to expand its presence in the U.S. market, with a focus on the upcoming holiday season.

What is SANSAN SPONGE?

The "SUNSUN SPONGE" is a long-selling kitchen sponge with over 16 million units sold in Japan to date.

ーKey Features

Exceptional Durability — Lasts Over Six Months

Designed for long-term use without losing performance.

ーSuperior Lathering and Quick Rinsing

Generates rich foam instantly and rinses clean with ease.

ーMinimalist Design — Fragrance-Free, Dye-Free, Logo-Free

A clean, understated look that fits seamlessly into any kitchen aesthetic.

ーSlim, Lightweight & Eco-Friendly

Compact form with reduced material use for a more sustainable choice.

Now available at over 20 retail locations across the United States, the SUNSUN Sponge is drawing attention as a key item in promoting a "new style of dishwashing" when paired with SUNSUN WASH.

Product Information

Product Name: TOUCH & WASH KIT

Contents:

SUNSUN WASH (Solid Dishwashing Detergent)

SUNSUN Sponge

Suggested Retail Price: $20.00

Package Dimensions:

Diameter: 4.92 in × 3.46 in (With Can case)

U.S. Launch Date: Scheduled for August 2025

Primary Sales Channels:

Select shops, gift stores, department stores, and other specialty retailers

Company Profile

Company Name: Dainichi Corporation

Established: 1975

Head Office: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities:

Manufacturing and sales of solid household detergents and kitchen sponges

Corporate Philosophy: "Shine Life – In Small Ways, In Bright Ways."

Media Contact

HIRONORI KAWAUCHI, REALJAPANPROJECCT CO.,LTD, 81 81-3-6380-1575, [email protected], https://en.realjapanproject.com/

SOURCE Dainichi Corporation