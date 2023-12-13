Suntegrity Transcends Traditional Self Tanner with Re-Launched Moisturizing Self-Tanner

"Our improved self tanner features a new ingredient that removes the unpleasant smell of DHA and will encourage people to tan safely from a bottle instead of from the sun." Post this

"I've had a strong passion for researching ingredients and making sure our products are clean, safe, and effective," says founder and CEO Tricia Trimble, "our improved self tanner features a new ingredient that removes the unpleasant smell of DHA and will encourage people to tan safely from a bottle instead of from the sun."

Key ingredients of the formula include goji, acai, mangosteen, pomegranate, and raspberry extracts, as well as sweet almond, sunflower, and coconut oils that contribute to healthy skin and a tanning experience that goes beyond the surface. The formula is packaged in an eco-friendly tube made with 30% post-consumer recycled content, is vegan and cruelty-free, and free of parabens, phthalates, silicones, propylene glycol, mineral oil, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes, triclosan, and sodium lauryl sulfate.

The Moisturizing Self Tanner is available now on Suntegrityskincare.com for $40.

About Suntegrity and Tricia Trimble

Suntegrity is a clean, beauty-boosting mineral sun care line designed to make healthy sun care an easy and fun part of daily routines. Founded in 2010 by Tricia Trimble in honor of her mom who passed away from melanoma skin cancer, Tricia transformed her loss into a revolutionary line of zinc-oxide-based, mineral sun care products that have consistently made the EWG's "Best Recreational" and "Best Daily-Use" Sunscreen Lists and have secured top ratings by SkinSafe and The Good Face Project databases. The women-owned and women-operated company makes all their products in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and all of their products are PETA & Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free. The majority of their products are vegan and Oncology Spa Solutions-approved for use on the most sensitive of skin.

