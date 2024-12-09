Suntex Marinas Accelerates Enterprise Growth with Storable's Marine Technology Suite

"By integrating Storable's advanced marina management software with our accounting and data lake platforms, we are enabling a modern customer experience, streamlining operations, and unlocking efficiencies through sophisticated analytics," said Brian Rook, Suntex Chief Technology Officer. Post this

"By integrating Storable's advanced marina management software with our accounting and data lake platforms, we are enabling a modern customer experience, streamlining our operations, and unlocking insights and efficiencies through sophisticated analytics," said Brian Rook, Suntex Chief Technology Officer. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Storable to deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders."

Through Storable's enterprise platform, Molo, and rental management system, Stellar, Suntex has achieved significant operational milestones:

Accelerated Financial Operations: Centralized accounting with NetSuite platform integration dramatically reduced monthly close times from weeks to days

Revenue Optimization: Implementation of rental dynamic pricing automation has driven revenue increases up to 10%

Rapid Deployment Capability: New acquisitions can be integrated into Molo's platform immediately, versus historical timelines of months or years

Streamlined Training: Standardized processes and technology across all locations simplifies staff onboarding and ensures consistent service delivery

Enhanced Guest Experience: Comprehensive digital tools including Stellar's dock attendant, dock attendant mobile app, and marketing automation tools, and Molo's recurring billing and work order management deliver a premium marina experience.

"Suntex represents the pinnacle of modern marina operations, and their full adoption of Storable's Molo and Stellar demonstrates the enterprise-grade capabilities of our platform," said Chris Edwards, GM of the Marine Division at Storable. "Their success in leveraging our technology to drive growth while improving operational efficiency sets a new standard for the industry."

The collaboration highlights Suntex's position as a technology-forward leader in marina operations. By centralizing their entire portfolio on Storable's integrated platform, Suntex gains unprecedented visibility into operations while delivering consistent, high-quality customer experiences across all properties.

Both announcements come ahead of the Docks Expo & Marina Conference in Nashville this week, the annual trade show for marina, boatyard and dock owners and operators, where Suntex and Storable will showcase their innovative approach to marina operations.

About Suntex Marina Investors, LLC

Suntex Marinas engages in the ownership and management of marina properties. The executive officers at Suntex have over 100 years combined experience investing in, acquiring, and managing marinas. Suntex prides itself on its commitment to superior customer service, experienced marina managers and staff, conscious contributions to marina communities and expansive enthusiasm for creating memorable experiences on the water. For more information, visit http://www.suntex.com.

About Storable

Storable is the leading provider of property management solutions, powering the self-storage, marine and RV and camping industries. Through its marine products - Molo Marina Management Software and Stellar rental platform - Storable helps marina operators streamline every aspect of their business, from slip inventory and service management to boat clubs and rentals. Advanced features include dynamic pricing, centralized accounting, and mobile applications. For more information, visit http://www.getmolo.com.

