Sunthetics Secures $4 Million Seed Round to Revolutionize Chemical Industry with AI-Powered Innovation

"Our team at Sunthetics is what I am most proud of, and I am excited to continue growing our company with the support of strategic and forward-looking investors that believe in our vision. This round will enable us to drive forward our work for a more sustainable and efficient chemical industry." Post this

Trusted by the world's largest pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetics companies, as well as leading research institutions, Sunthetics is quickly becoming the industry standard for AI-optimized process development. A top five pharmaceutical company saw 6x faster process development, a 75% reduction in expensive materials, and 12% higher efficiency with Sunthetics and other customers have seen similar results.

"We invested in Sunthetics because of Daniela's exceptional ability to simplify and streamline complex chemical processes. Her innovative platform not only accelerates product development but also fosters sustainable practices within the industry," said Laura Moreno Lucas, general partner at L'ATTITUDE Ventures. "We are confident in her vision to reshape industries and drive meaningful progress toward a sustainable future."

This landmark investment highlights Sunthetics' position as a leader in AI-driven chemical research, setting new standards in R&D speed and sustainability within the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Looking ahead, Sunthetics will accelerate its product development and rapid market adoption to play a pivotal role in the chemical industry's revolution for digital transformation and automated experimentation. "I feel beyond fortunate to work with a team that is visionary, brave, and brilliant. Our team at Sunthetics is what I am most proud of, and I am excited to continue growing our company with the support of strategic and forward-looking investors that believe in our vision. This round will enable us to drive forward our work for a more sustainable and efficient chemical industry," said Daniela Blanco, CEO, Sunthetics.

Aaron Perman, partner at S3 Ventures, added: "Sunthetics' next generation platform brings chemical process development into the AI era. We have been blown away by the value that the world's largest and most sophisticated pharmaceutical and chemical products companies are seeing from Sunthetics. We are excited to partner with Daniela and Sunthetics' team of deep domain experts as they revolutionize chemical process development."

For more information about Sunthetics and their mission to accelerate the future of innovation in chemical R&D, visit https://sunthetics.io/.

About Sunthetics, Inc:

Sunthetics is a machine learning (ML) company specializing in accelerating innovation and sustainability in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and small datasets, Sunthetics' software guides experimentation in chemical labs, empowering industries to reduce their carbon footprint while optimizing production efficiency. Founded with the mission of revolutionizing traditional manufacturing practices with democratized AI, Sunthetics has been recognized for its innovation in green technology and commitment to a sustainable future. For more information, visit http://www.sunthetics.io.

About L'ATTITUDE Ventures:

With over $100 Million in revenue, L'ATTITUDE Ventures is the largest Latino early-stage venture capital fund that invests in U.S. Latin(a)o entrepreneurs. L'ATTITUDE Ventures provides the support, connections, networking, and visibility to assist United States-based Latina(o) entrepreneurs as they build the next generation of early-stage innovative and transformational companies. L'ATTITUDE Ventures presents a team of experienced investors, proven entrepreneurs, and global Fortune 100 company executives with its founders Sol Trujillo and Gary Acosta who were later joined by partners Oscar Munoz, Laura Moreno Lucas, and Pete Amaro. They create value beyond capital as they engage with entrepreneurs. To view a press kit and further information, visit https://lattitudeventures.com/.

About S3 Ventures

Based in Austin for 19+ years, S3 Ventures is the largest venture capital firm focused on Texas. We empower visionary founders with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Technology, Digital Experiences, and Healthcare Technology. Learn more at http://www.s3vc.com.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://jjrmarketing.com/

SOURCE Sunthetics, Inc.; JJR Marketing