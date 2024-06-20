Super Doctors® Recognizes 16 Dermatology Partners Physicians as Rising Stars in Peer-Nominated Award

U.S. Dermatology Partners is proud to announce that 16 of its dermatologists have been selected for inclusion in the peer-nominated Super Doctors® list of Rising Stars in the July 2024 issue of Texas Monthly
The selection process for Super Doctors® is a rigorous one designed to identify physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Each year, Super Doctors® asks doctors across the state to nominate colleagues (excluding themselves) whom they would trust for their own medical care. The Super Doctors® research team then conducts an independent investigation. Candidates are evaluated based on peer recognition, professional achievement, and disciplinary history. The highest-ranking nominated physicians are asked to serve on a selection panel, which helps to determine the final list of Super Doctors®. The final list represents only 5% of Texas physicians. Doctors recognized as Rising Stars meet the same criteria as Super Doctors®, but are at the start of their careers, having been in practice for 10 years or less. Only 2.5% of all active physicians are selected for inclusion in the Rising Star list. The physicians being honored this year represent cities throughout the state of Texas.
"U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to bringing excellence to the communities we serve. To have 16 of our physicians honored by their peers for their exceptional talent and clinical care is an honor," stated U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh. "Their recognition in this prestigious list is a tribute to their clinical expertise, their dedication to providing extraordinary care, and their collaboration with peers for the mutual benefit of their patients. Awards that utilize a rigorous selection process can be a valuable tool for patients evaluating their healthcare options. We are proud of all our physicians who were selected." The complete list is published in the July 2024 issue of Texas Monthly.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors® Rising Stars 2024 Recognized for Dermatology
Sam Awan, MD – McKinney
Jean Charles, DO – Cedar Park
Leon Chen, MD – Houston, Pasadena, & Sugar Land
Daniel Condie, MD – Plano, Grapevine, & Sherman
Taylor Dickerson, MD - Tyler
Kathryn Celeste Durham, MD – Fort Worth
Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, MD – Sugar Land
Matthew Hoffman, MD – Longview
Rasheen Imtiaz, MD - Baytown
Young McMahan, MD – Waco
Arathi Rana, MD – Sherman & Paris
Amreen Sitabkhan – Carrollton & Dallas
Lauren Snitzer, MD – Sugar Land
Valerie Truong, MD – Plano, Dallas, & Corsicana
Gregory Walker, MD – Waco
Dustin Wilkes, DO – Granbury & Weatherford
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. With nearly 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
