Super Doctors® Recognizes 16 Dermatology Partners Physicians as Rising Stars in Peer-Nominated Award

"U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to bringing excellence to the communities we serve. To have 16 of our physicians honored by their peers for their exceptional talent and clinical care is an honor," stated U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh. "Their recognition in this prestigious list is a tribute to their clinical expertise, their dedication to providing extraordinary care, and their collaboration with peers for the mutual benefit of their patients. Awards that utilize a rigorous selection process can be a valuable tool for patients evaluating their healthcare options. We are proud of all our physicians who were selected." The complete list is published in the July 2024 issue of Texas Monthly.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors® Rising Stars 2024 Recognized for Dermatology

Sam Awan, MD – McKinney

Jean Charles, DO – Cedar Park

Leon Chen, MD – Houston, Pasadena, & Sugar Land

Daniel Condie, MD – Plano, Grapevine, & Sherman

Taylor Dickerson, MD - Tyler

Kathryn Celeste Durham, MD – Fort Worth

Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, MD – Sugar Land

Matthew Hoffman, MD – Longview

Rasheen Imtiaz, MD - Baytown

Young McMahan, MD – Waco

Arathi Rana, MD – Sherman & Paris

Amreen Sitabkhan – Carrollton & Dallas

Lauren Snitzer, MD – Sugar Land

Valerie Truong, MD – Plano, Dallas, & Corsicana

Gregory Walker, MD – Waco

Dustin Wilkes, DO – Granbury & Weatherford

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. With nearly 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

