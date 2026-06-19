Super Famicom Style Comes to PS5 and PC with Killscreen's SFC-1 Controller

With SFC-1, we wanted to capture a little bit of that Super Famicom feeling and bring it forward for PC and PS5. Post this

"Growing up, the Super Famicom always felt like this mysterious, cooler version of the system we got in the U.S.," said Erik at Killscreen. "The gray body, the colored buttons, the shape of the console — it had this completely different energy. It felt like hardware from another world. With SFC-1, we wanted to capture a little bit of that feeling and bring it forward for PC and PS5."

Beyond its retro-inspired design, SFC-1 is available with Killscreen's premium performance upgrade options, including TMR Anti-Drift Thumbsticks for improved precision, durability, and long-term resistance to stick drift. Players can also configure SFC-1 with Mecha Triggers™, featuring high-performance Omron microswitches for shorter, faster trigger pulls, and mechanical face buttons for crisp, tactile inputs.

SFC-1 is designed for players who want a unique custom controller with a clear connection to gaming history, without giving up modern performance options. Like all Killscreen controllers, SFC-1 can be configured from a clean standard build to a competition-focused setup, giving players the ability to choose the controller that fits how they play.

The release continues Killscreen's growing line of retro-inspired modern gaming hardware, following previous controllers that reimagine classic PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo-era design cues for today's players.

The SFC-1 Super Famicom-inspired PS5 controller is available now exclusively at killscreen.io.

Key Features

Retro SFC-inspired aesthetic — Classic 16-bit color styling with multicolor face buttons inspired by the Japanese Super Famicom console and controller.

TMR Anti-Drift Thumbstick upgrade option — Built for improved precision, durability, and long-term resistance to stick drift.

Mecha Triggers™ upgrade option — High-performance Omron microswitch triggers with shorter, faster pulls designed for quicker response in competitive play.

Mechanical face button upgrade option — Crisp, tactile button inputs with a more responsive mechanical feel.

Configurable performance-focused build options — Available in standard or upgraded configurations depending on how players want to build their controller.

Full PC + PS5 compatibility — Designed for PlayStation 5 and compatible PC gaming setups.

About Killscreen

Killscreen™ is a premium gaming hardware company focused on custom performance controllers for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players. Combining distinctive industrial design with competition-focused upgrade options, Killscreen builds next-generation controllers engineered for precision, speed, durability, and personal expression.

For more information, visit For more information, visit Killscreen custom performance controllers.

Media Contact

Maya, Killscreen LLC, 1 212-457-1776, [email protected], https://killscreen.io

SOURCE Killscreen LLC