Super Hi-Fi and Triton Digital Partner to Deliver Audio Ads for Next Generation Radio

"We are excited to bring the power of Triton Digital's advertising platform to our customers through this partnership and integration," said John Bolton, Chief Business Officer at Super Hi-Fi.

Triton Digital's dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technology enables audio publishers to effortlessly monetize their content through the dynamic insertion of targeted audio ads, providing a more engaging and personalized listening experience for their audience. By flowing this technology into Super Hi-Fi's suite of products including Program Director, customers will be able to bring high quality, monetized content to their listeners efficiently and with ease.

"Our goal has always been to bring the most comprehensive stack of audio advertising solutions to the radio market, and that includes partnering with other leaders from the ad tech, podcasting and radio industries," said Hugo Martel, VP Content Delivery at Triton Digital. "By partnering with Super Hi-Fi, customers now have an automated option to deliver high-quality radio and advertising to listeners."

To learn more about the partnership, and how to leverage Triton Digital ad products within the Super Hi-Fi production suite, visit superhifi.com.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is an AI-powered SaaS platform that enables radio broadcasters and digital media platforms to build and scale premium radio experiences. Founded in 2018, the company offers the most complete and robust AI platform in radio, delivering more than 2 billion commercial API calls per month. With patented technology capable of understanding the infinite nuances within music with the expertise of a human radio producer, Super Hi-Fi creates perfectly transitioned streams of music, interviews, news, weather, advertisements, and other audio content. The company powers the radio experiences of some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Peloton and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

