Super Hi-Fi Announces VoiceIQ, the First AI-Powered Audio Mastering Tool Exclusively for Broadcast Production Voice Tracks

VoiceIQ automatically solves the most common problems found in today's voice track recordings: noise in the files; gaps of silence at the edges; inappropriate and inconsistent equalization for production use; non-optimal dynamic range; low recording volume; and much more. Using an entirely new array of Super Hi-Fi's audio analysis and machine learning processes, VoiceIQ eliminates these and other audio artifacts, and near-instantly converts each voice track into a fully production-ready file for use across almost any broadcast need.

"As radio broadcasters and media platforms look to streamline and scale up voice production, VoiceIQ unlocks extraordinary capability" said Zack Zalon, CEO and co-founder of Super Hi-Fi. "The supply chain and production of radio-quality voice has now been dramatically simplified to drive significant value and product innovation opportunities for an array of use cases."

VoiceIQ is applicable across a wide range of services, providing the opportunity to turn today's plain audio into tomorrow's storytelling devices.

Broadcast Radio: VoiceIQ fits seamlessly into existing radio broadcast stacks and integrates an entirely new layer of quality and efficiency to the voice production process. The technology creates outputs that are virtually indistinguishable from existing manual mastering processes.

Streaming Music Services: As voice becomes more critical to the music listening experience, VoiceIQ can simplify and scale the voice creation and production process. Music+News, Music+Ads, Music+Artist Commentary are just a few examples of how VoiceIQ can streamline the content creation process.

Audio Advertisers: For publishers and distribution platforms alike, VoiceIQ scales production with instant, high quality mastering, to provide more content diversity and more revenue.

With the launch of VoiceIQ, Super Hi-Fi continues to evolve the audio landscape and provide a toolbox of innovation for companies using music and voice to create exceptional listening experiences for their customers. VoiceIQ is available to use as part of Program Director, Super Hi-Fi's fully integrated Radio Operating System, or as a standalone service for integration into almost any existing production stack.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is an AI-powered SaaS platform that enables radio broadcasters and digital media platforms to build and scale premium radio experiences. Founded in 2018, the company offers the most complete and robust AI platform in radio, delivering more than 2 billion commercial API calls per month. With patented technology capable of understanding the infinite nuances within music with the expertise of a human radio producer, Super Hi-Fi creates perfectly transitioned streams of music, interviews, news, weather, advertisements, and other audio content. The company powers the radio experiences of some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Peloton and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in LosAngeles, California.

