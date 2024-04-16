Super Hi-Fi Bolsters Audacy's Streaming Content and Tech Stack

"As the nation's second-largest radio broadcaster, we're always integrating cutting-edge technologies into our stack to deliver the best experiences for our 200 Million monthly listeners and more efficiencies to our business," said Sarah Foss, CTO of Audacy. Post this

"As the nation's second-largest radio broadcaster, we're always integrating cutting-edge technologies into our stack to deliver the best experiences for our 200 Million monthly listeners and more efficiencies to our business," said Sarah Foss, CTO of Audacy. "This partnership underscores our commitment to building the future of digital Audio, and we're thrilled to see it start coming to fruition."

Audacy is also announcing that 5 of its highest-rated HD Radio stations are transitioning to use Super Hi-Fi's Program Director Radio Operating System, adding new capabilities while lowering operational complexity and costs. Live on-air right now, using Audacy's proven formula of world-class music programming coupled with highly localized content, these stations are fortified with Super Hi-Fi's platform and tools. The solution enables Audacy's programmers and staff to spend less time on production and more time on building differentiating content. The 5 HD stations include WWBX-HD2 in Boston, WLKK-HD2 in Buffalo, KILT-HD2 in Houston, KROQ-HD2 in Los Angeles and KNRK-HD2 in Portland.

These announcements follow the recent news that all of Audacy's 700 digital Exclusive Stations recently upgraded to support Super Hi-Fi's HLS+ streaming technology, delivering broadcast radio-quality production on every station, coupled with the interactivity that consumers expect from their digital experiences.

"We're excited to work with Audacy as they re-imagine HD radio for their listeners," said John Bolton, CBO of Super Hi-Fi. "This partnership brings us one step closer to realizing our vision to transform Radio for optimal digital consumption."

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest radio brands. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company that connects with 200 million consumers. Powered by its exclusive, premium audio content that includes unrivaled leadership positions in news and sports radio, Audacy operates one of the country's two scaled radio broadcasting groups, a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer digital audio platform, multiple audio networks, a major event business and a leading, award-winning podcast portfolio.

