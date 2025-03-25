Super Hi-Fi Introduces Control Room: A Radical Shift for Live Radio

"Control Room completely rewrites the rules, giving presenters and broadcasters the freedom and flexibility to produce world-class live radio shows from absolutely anywhere in a brand new way," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. Post this

Control Room is centered around the concept of Collaborative Hosting, so talent can participate from almost any set of locations and on almost any type of device, as though they're all in the same room, with no additional hardware or complicated configurations required. And with Super Hi-Fi's MagicStitch Production AI inside, every segue is automatically produced as though it was hand-tuned by a world-class radio producer, with zero human intervention.

Additionally, Control Room seamlessly integrates with the Telos Alliance® Axia® ecosystem of physical and virtual broadcast mixing consoles. With a simple 6-digit code typed into Control Room, your Axia Quasar, Altus, iQ or Radius console instantly and automatically connects to Super Hi-Fi's cloud engine, and all audio is automatically routed from your studio directly to the radio station it is assigned to. This is a radical shift from how studios have been configured in the past. Now, any of your Axia consoles can be instantly used as a virtual interface to any of your radio stations, no matter where in the world they may be located.

"For nearly a century, live radio has been tied to physical studios, complex setups, and outdated workflows," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "Control Room completely rewrites the rules, giving presenters and broadcasters the freedom and flexibility to produce world-class live radio shows from absolutely anywhere in a brand new way."

"Super Hi-Fi and Telos Alliance have been working closely together to transform the possibilities for live radio broadcasting," said Marty Sacks, EVP of Sales, Marketing, and Strategy of Telos Alliance. "With deep integration between the Telos Alliance Axia ecosystem and the Super Hi-Fi platform, broadcasters should feel confident that their investments in the radio industry's most advanced studio technology will work seamlessly with the next generation of radio operations."

Key Features of Control Room:

Broadcast From Anywhere, To Anywhere, At Any Time - Control Room liberates your studios from your radio stations and puts the entire live radio engine in the cloud, allowing you to connect any studio to any radio station in your network with just a tap. No complicated engineering configurations or IT support required.

Smarter, Simpler Live Radio - Control Room includes a set of native, touch-first applications that are designed with a modern, highly-visual user interface and are intuitive to use on both desktops and tablets. It features three modes of control, customizable workspaces, and a convenient action bar that includes local weather forecasts, countdown timers and one-click mic control - all just a tap away.

Collaborative Hosting Built Right In - Control Room includes everything you need to collaborate live with your co-hosts, whether you're across the desk or across the globe. It supports up to eight co-hosts in different locations working together simultaneously, and includes built-in video collaboration, group chat rooms, and customizable sound boards that you can share between shows or even between stations.

Seamless Telos Alliance Studio Integration - Control Room is designed to work perfectly with the industry's most advanced radio studios from Telos Alliance . Simply type a secure authorization key from your console into your Control Room app, and your studio is automatically connected, configured, and ready to broadcast live. Axia® mixing consoles connect to the Super Hi-Fi cloud using a proprietary, high-fidelity audio IP link called LiveConnect™, and deliver pristine linear audio that ensures incredible audio fidelity on air.

A Game-Changer for the Radio Industry

Control Room reinvents live radio broadcasting by turning studios and transmitters into nodes on a hyper-efficient cloud-based network. Broadcasters can scale operations effortlessly, centralize talent into centers of excellence across multiple stations, and reduce reliance on traditional on-premises infrastructure. Plus, Control Room makes all of this simple enough for even the most tech-challenged staff to operate.

"Running a live show shouldn't require months of training and a thousand-page instruction manual," Zalon said. "Control Room gives you full control while making it incredibly simple for anyone to use, and it's a radical shift in how simple and powerful live radio broadcasting can be."

Super Hi-Fi will demonstrate Control Room in their executive suite by invitation only at the NAB show in Las Vegas, April 5-8. Learn more about Control Room and schedule an appointment at https://www.superhifi.com/products/control-room.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust operating system for high-margin radio designed to help radio companies thrive. Powered by advanced AI, Super Hi-Fi solutions deliver better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Audacy Radio, Beasley Media, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

