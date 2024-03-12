Super Hi-Fi Introduces HLS+, A Transformational New Streaming Technology Designed To Help Power The Future Of Radio

"HLS+ is not just a technology breakthrough; it's a step change for the entire radio industry. We've taken the essence of live radio and elevated it with capabilities that have just never been available before." said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. Post this

HLS+ is a watershed moment for broadcast radio companies, offering powerful new innovations that are designed for their specific needs. As an indication of the benefits that HLS+ provides to radio companies, Super Hi-Fi is additionally announcing that Audacy will be the Innovation Launch Partner for the HLS+ streaming platform. Audacy's entire offering of over 700 Exclusive Stations will be upgraded to HLS+ by the end of the month.

"Audacy is focused on delivering best-in-class audio experiences to our consumers, and HLS+ is a perfect technology to help enable that promise," said John Pacino, Executive Vice President of Product at Audacy. "The seamless blend of HLS+ interactivity combined with our premium audio content takes the quality of our exclusive station portfolio to another level."

HLS+ is more than a streaming technology. Integrated deeply into the fabric of the Super Hi-Fi radio innovation platform, it opens doors to a wide array of opportunities, from transmitter-based playout for FM and HD Radio; to ad-free interactive versions of top broadcast stations; to entirely new experimental formats.

"HLS+ is not just a technology breakthrough; it's a step change for the entire radio industry. We've taken the essence of live radio and elevated it with capabilities that have just never been available before. This is our vision for the next chapter of radio, and we believe it will resonate deeply with both broadcasters and listeners," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi.

The HLS+ Radio Experience

With HLS+, radio stations will still sound and feel like traditional live linear radio streams, complete with incredible programming, full production, and voice tracks. But the addition of new features will up-level the listening experience significantly.

Songs can now start right at the beginning, even on live radio stations. No more dropping in to a random spot.

Skipping on live radio will allow consumers to move forward or even backward directly and perfectly to the start of a song, with no remnant production creating a messy listening experience. This is not just a random 'jump' like some other services, this is perfect skipping like on a subscription music service, but without having to forgo the amazing production techniques of radio.

Content can now be fully personalized. Imagine weather reports that are delivered directly to each listener's unique location. Or imagine a sports break, where one listener hears about the Lakers, and another hears about the Mets… all from within the same linear stream.

Linear radio broadcasts can now be delivered over-the-air with advertisements, and that same broadcast delivered online with those ads removed, and both experiences will be perfect and seamless.

Compatibility and Integration

HLS+ ensures backward compatibility with countless existing devices worldwide, including Amazon Alexa, iPhone, Android, and many in-car entertainment systems. Designed with integration at its core, it supports an extensive range of metadata capabilities, making it compatible with most existing playout and broadcast systems for FM, HD, DAB+ and online solutions. Moreover, HLS+ is advertising-ready, supporting numerous programmatic ad services and integrating seamlessly with traditional radio traffic systems.

Broad Radio Industry Support

HLS+ is launching with broad industry support. Innovative companies across the radio landscape have committed to supporting HLS+, with many more companies pledging support regularly. Some examples of early commitment includes:

Audacy

Telos Alliance

Barix

Orban

Xperi and the AIM app platform

StreamGuys

Together, these industry leaders are committed to Radio's future, ensuring its evolution and growth. HLS+ stands at the epicenter of this commitment, offering radio companies a revolutionary ecosystem and a fresh toolkit for introducing features that until now have been out of reach.

"Telos Alliance has been on the forefront of audio streaming since 1997 with the first real-time MP3 encoder specifically designed for this application," added Marty Sacks, EVP of Sales, Marketing and Strategy of Telos Alliance. "We've participated in many of the advancements made possible by the combination of more advanced streaming technology and a more robust internet. What Super Hi Fi has created with HLS+ has the potential to raise the bar in a big way, and we're extremely excited to be partnering with them."

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

