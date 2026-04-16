Super Hi-Fi Introduces Neuron™, the Neuroscience-Informed AI Music Scheduling Engine Built to Maximize Listening

"Most schedulers are optimized for rules. Neuron is optimized for people," said Brendon Cassidy, CTO at Super Hi-Fi. "We built Neuron to model what great programmers intuit - then we amplify it with AI and listener science at a scale no human workflow can match." Post this

"Most schedulers are optimized for rules. Neuron is optimized for people," said Brendon Cassidy, CTO and Chief Scientist for Super Hi-Fi. "We built Neuron to model what great programmers intuit - then we amplify it with AI and listener science at a scale no human workflow can match."

Scheduling That Follows the Brain's 'Variability Curve'

Neuron applies neuroscience-informed principles of novelty, contrast, and expectation to shape music flow, avoiding the two classic failure modes of modern scheduling: fatigue from sameness and churn from chaos. Rather than treating every song pick as an isolated decision, Neuron manages the arc - moment to moment, stopset to stopset, and hour to hour - so listening stays engaging and emotionally coherent.

Deep Music Intelligence Across Hundreds of Signals

Neuron evaluates hundreds of song attributes, including genre, mood, tempo, energy, intensity, and lyrical subject matter, to make context-aware decisions that consistently sound "hand-crafted." It automatically recognizes station formats (Hot AC, Alternative, Oldies, Classic Rock, etc) and dynamically adapts its decisioning so each station's outputs sound tailor-made for that specific format, without any human intervention required.

Neuron also detects one-hit wonders and adjusts exposure to prevent overplay; maintains appropriate gender separation over time; and continuously optimizes rotations across the full library, delivering schedules that are always compelling, balanced, and enjoyable.

Adaptive Assist: A Silent Partner for Programmers

Neuron includes Adaptive Assist™, a continuously variable intelligence system designed to effectively guarantee the most compelling music schedules and the best possible listening experiences, no matter how much or how little direction a programmer provides.

Adaptive Assist works quietly alongside the programmer, dynamically shaping the schedule as it is built. When a programmer is highly involved and specific, Neuron follows their direction precisely. When guidance is lighter, Adaptive Assist automatically leans in, using its understanding of music, rotational logic requirements, and overall context to ensure the schedule still sounds intentional, engaging, and expertly programmed.

The result is a station that always meets the overall scheduling goals, and which sounds thoughtfully curated and emotionally satisfying, without adding complexity or extra work for the programmer.

Weather and Daypart-Aware Music Selection

Neuron introduces WeatherAware™, a breakthrough capability that allows a station's music schedule to automatically adapt to what's happening outside, without any human input. WeatherAware gives Neuron real-time awareness of the weather at each station's location and automatically adjusts music selection as conditions change throughout the day.

These decisions are guided by the embedded neuroscience models that account for how environmental stimuli, such as light, temperature, and weather volatility, modulate attention, engagement, and emotional receptivity. The result is more in-the-moment relevance with an overall goal of increased listener satisfaction.

If it's hot and sunny, Neuron will subtly favor brighter, more energetic selections. If it's raining or overcast, the system will adapt accordingly. If it's day or night, Neuron responds in kind. These adjustments happen continuously and automatically, based on real-world conditions, without programmers needing to change clocks, rules, or schedules.

By factoring live weather and time-of-day directly into scheduling decisions, Neuron creates stations that feel more relevant and connected to listeners' daily lives. The result is a self-adjusting, context-aware station experience that stays compelling as conditions change, bringing real-world awareness into music scheduling for the first time.

Neuron is available now, with existing stations being upgraded over the coming weeks.

ABOUT SUPER HI-FI

Super Hi-Fi is redefining how radio and audio are built and operated. Its AI-powered operating system blends music, voice, information, and advertising into continuously evolving audio worlds—delivering better listening experiences at scale while radically lowering the cost and complexity of production. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi powers experiences for more than 200 million listeners each month for broadcasters, digital media companies, and brands worldwide.

Media Contact

Ryan Taylor, Super Hi-Fi, 1 3107810283, [email protected], www.superhifi.com

SOURCE Super Hi-Fi