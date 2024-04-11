Super Hi-Fi introduces StreamPlayer 1, the set-and-forget transmitter-based playout device

Developed in partnership with Barix, StreamPlayer 1 is a reliable, cost-effective way to receive and broadcast Super Hi-Fi's HLS+ cloud-based station streams directly at the transmitter, while automatically generating and storing backup programming to keep stations on the air. Post this

Key Features of StreamPlayer 1 Include:

Plug and Play Setup: Simply connect StreamPlayer 1 to power and internet, and watch as StreamPlayer 1 automatically configures itself for seamless playout.

Highly Reliable Delivery: In the event of internet outages, StreamPlayer 1 broadcasts a fully-produced fallback program, ensuring uninterrupted broadcasting.

Robust Metadata Support: StreamPlayer 1 supports RDS, HD Radio, and DAB/DAB+ metadata formats, along with compatibility with Quu and Aim Rapid for enhanced in-vehicle display.

High-Quality Hardware: Built in partnership with Barix, StreamPlayer 1 delivers consistent, excellent performance under any circumstance, ensuring the highest quality broadcasting experience.

StreamPlayer 1, coupled with Super Hi-Fi's Program Director, offers the simplest way to manage a high-quality broadcast operation from anywhere. By streamlining processes and ensuring reliability, StreamPlayer 1 empowers broadcasters to focus on creating exceptional content without worrying about technical challenges.

StreamPlayer 1 will be available starting today for $799. To learn more about StreamPlayer 1 and schedule a demo, visit www.superhifi.com/products/stream-player-1.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest radio brands. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

Media Contact

Laura Morarity, Super Hi-Fi, LLC, 1 3107810283, [email protected], www.superhifi.com

SOURCE Super Hi-Fi, LLC