Super Hi-Fi introduces Voicetrack Fusion, the next generation voice tracking solution for radio

"When we've asked our customers what they want most from us, more effective voice tracking has always been near the top of the list," said Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon. "We crafted Voicetrack Fusion from the ground up to solve real problems, and to function as a powertool for unparalleled efficiency that we know radio teams will really love."

Voicetrack Fusion brings together every aspect of the recording, production and shift management process in a simple web browser based interface, making it easy toproduce all of a station's voice tracks while automating tedious tasks. The platform automatically produces all of the elements around voice tracks, so they'll sit perfectly in the mix and always hit the post.

Built on a foundation of powerful technological advancements, Voicetrack Fusion offers an unmatched suite of tools for managing all aspects of the voice tracking workflow:

Voice Track Scheduling - Just start by adding innovative Voice Track Shells directly to a radio station clock or show episode, so they can auto-schedule right into your music logs.

Powerful Syndications - Create voice track variants for network or localized syndications with ease. Voicetrack Fusion ensures the delivery of world-class segues that connect with audiences, wherever they're listening.

Easily Create Automated Alternates - Add almost any content items as an Alternate, so if your talent misses their assigned voice track, the system will select the items and auto generate a fully-produced, voice-free alternate segue. With no human intervention required.

Beautiful Recording Interface - Voicetrack Fusion boasts a modern recording console interface that is beautifully designed to make voice tracking incredibly intuitive and surprisingly fun.

Automated Production - Super Hi-Fi's platform automatically places voice tracks and fully produces all of the elements of segues, so they will all sit perfectly in the mix and you'll always hit the post with no manual timing adjustments... ever.

Automatic Mastering - Every voice track is automatically uploaded and mastered with VoiceIQ, Super Hi-Fi's AI-powered voice track mastering tool, so it always sounds amazing when it plays out over the air.

In addition, Voicetrack Fusion provides an all-in-one shift and talent management tool that manages the minutiae, so managers can spend their time making great radio. VoiceTrack Fusion allows managers to schedule DJ shifts, automatically generate voice track assignments, deliver job notifications via text and email, and monitor job progress for all On-Air Talent with ease.

Voicetrack Fusion is available today through the Super Hi-Fi Program Director OS. To learn more about this revolutionary voice tracking product, please visit www.superhifi.com/products/voicetrack-fusion.

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest radio brands. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

