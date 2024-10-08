Super Hi-Fi Launches VoiceIQ 2.0, Upgrades AI Powered Voice Track Mastering Tool Specifically For FM Radio Broadcasting

"As more and more broadcasters sign up with Super Hi-Fi, we are aggressively investing in our technology platform to deliver radio at a fraction of the complexity and cost, and at the same time drive up quality," said Brendon Cassidy, CTO of Super Hi-Fi. Post this

The new capabilities start with the incredibly powerful Noise Eraser feature. With this entirely new technology enabled, all unnecessary noise is automatically removed from the background of voice track recordings. Vacuum cleaners; fans and air-conditioning; overhead airplanes; dogs barking; babies crying; even farm animals… no matter the background noise, all that your listeners will hear will be clear, pristine voice tracks.

Additionally, VoiceIQ 2.0 includes a wide variety of new FM Voice Profiles, each designed specifically to enhance the sound of voice tracks on FM broadcasts. All-new EQ curves; dynamic variable compression matching; and much more add up to a powerful and efficient way to ensure that every single voice track sounds incredible when it plays out over the air, irrespective of where it was recorded.

Finally, VoiceIQ 2.0 works up to two-times faster than the previous generation, and comes fully-integrated into Super Hi-Fi's award-winning Voicetrack Fusion workflow tools, so you can preview the incredible sounding results in record time.

As part of an ambitious and ongoing engineering effort to evolve the Super Hi-Fi platform to support full FM-grade broadcasting, VoiceIQ 2.0 is a critical step towards ensuring efficiency and quality throughout the entire radio production process. Any audio use-case that requires high quality voice production can now use VoiceIQ 2.0 to simplify their workflow; generate more consistency across various production platforms; and significantly enhance the overall quality of the resulting outputs.

