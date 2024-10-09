Super Hi-Fi Names Bo Matthews as Director of Radio Programming Services

"I'm incredibly proud to join such a forward-thinking and innovative team at Super HiFi," said Bo Matthews. Post this

In this new role, Matthews and his team will work closely with broadcast radio companies and their extensive talent rosters, ensuring that Super Hi-Fi's radio solutions faithfully express the creative intent of program directors. In addition, the team will oversee the output quality of every radio station the company's AI-powered platform produces to help ensure Super Hi-Fi's stations are consistently delivering world class radio listening experiences.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bo Matthews to our team," said Brendon Cassidy, CTO and Co-Founder at Super Hi-Fi. "Bo's unparalleled expertise in radio programming combined with his deep industry insights will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the quality and impact of our AI-powered radio solutions. His leadership will play a pivotal role in strengthening our collaborations with radio partners, ensuring that our technology delivers exceptional listening experiences."

"I'm incredibly proud to join such a forward-thinking and innovative team at Super HiFi," said Bo Matthews. "In an industry that demands fresh approaches, I'm excited to be part of a company that embraces change, evolution, and cutting-edge thinking."

Matthews' career has been marked by his ability to craft engaging content, drive ratings for top stations, and execute successful media strategies. His addition to the Super Hi-Fi team signals the company's ongoing commitment to creating the best possible radio programming and listening experiences through its innovative, AI-driven radio management platform.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Audacy, Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

Media Contact

