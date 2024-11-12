Super Hi-Fi Pioneers Radio's Future with AI on Beasley Media Group's 98.7 The Shark in Tampa

"This technology enables us to deliver our broadcast in a cloud to ground approach that streamlines operations and prepares the stations for the future," said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. Post this

With this new operational model, human talent continues to program the music and host all personalities, ensuring the station retains its authentic touch. However, the integration of Super Hi-Fi's AI-enabled, cloud-based system revolutionizes the station's programming, management, voice-tracking, updating, and delivery. The entire station has "moved to the cloud", with Super Hi-Fi's enterprise-grade stream delivered directly to a modern, optimized transmitter-based playout system. This strategic set of upgrades positions Beasley at the forefront of the industry's digital transformation, showcasing a new way to deliver radio that reduces complexity and costs while enhancing the listener experience.

"We're excited to begin the deployment of Super Hi Fi's technology in Tampa, marking another key milestone in our AI and technology roadmap," said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. "This technology enables us to deliver our broadcast in a cloud-to-ground approach that streamlines operations and prepares the stations for the future. This launch enhances our station's capabilities, underscores our commitment to integrating innovative technologies that enrich the listener experience and positions us at the forefront of the evolving audio landscape."

Zack Zalon, Co-Founder and CEO of Super Hi-Fi, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We are thrilled to work with Beasley on their roadmap for the future. The legacy of Beasley's innovations in radio is already a huge part of the industry's history, so it's an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside them as they help carve the next step for radio."

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust operating system for high margin radio designed to help radio companies thrive. Powered by advanced AI, Super Hi-Fi solutions deliver better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Audacy Radio, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Beasley Media Group:

Beasley Media Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) is a multi-platform media company whose primary business is operating radio stations throughout the United States. The Company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital and event platforms. The Company owns and operates stations in the following markets: Atlanta, GA, Augusta, GA, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Detroit, MI, Fayetteville, NC, Fort Myers-Naples, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Middlesex, NJ, Monmouth, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa-Saint Petersburg, FL. Approximately 20 million consumers listen to the Company's radio stations weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company's brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

