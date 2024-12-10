Super Hi-Fi Powers Listening Experiences For Over 200 Million Monthly Active Users

"Reaching 200 million monthly active users is really exciting for us, and a testament to the power and scale of our platform, but speaks even more so to the support of our partnerships," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. Post this

"Reaching 200 million monthly active users is really exciting for us, and a testament to the power and scale of our platform, but speaks even more so to the support of our partnerships," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "We're equipping our partners with tools they've never had before in order to captivate their listening audiences; streamline their operating models; and reclaim the higher margins that the radio industry needs in order to thrive for the long run."

Super Hi-Fi's Continued Innovation

Super Hi-Fi's growth follows a year of significant product developments and partnerships aimed at redefining the broadcast radio experience. Highlights from 2024 include:

HLS+ Streaming Technology: A first-of-its-kind streaming solution built exclusively for radio that blends the art of linear, voice-tracked radio production with the power of interactivity and personalization - all in an enterprise-grade stream that's backwards compatible with billions of existing devices.

Voicetrack Fusion: A modern voice tracking workflow tool built right into Program Director that brings together every aspect of the recording, production and shift management process in a simple web browser-based interface.

StreamPlayer 1: A low-cost, set-and-forget transmitter-based playout device that automatically configures itself and always keeps your stations on air.

Orban OPTIMOD 5950 Super Hi-Fi Edition: An All-In-One transmitter-based playout, audio processing, PPM encoding, and metadata delivery appliance, from Orban and Super Hi-Fi.

Rosetta Traffic: An all-new, universal solution for integrating broadcast and digital advertising into Super Hi-Fi-powered radio stations without changing any existing inventory management or reporting tools.

VoiceIQ 2.0: An upgraded AI-powered voice mastering tool that allows voice talent to deliver superior quality voice tracks using nothing more than a simple USB microphone and a laptop from literally anywhere in the world.

LiveConnect: A new live-over-IP protocol developed in partnership with Telos Alliance for delivering live radio broadcasts from any studio to cloud-based playout systems, coming early 2025.

Super Hi-Fi's proprietary technology is protected by 13 patents and counting, further establishing its leadership in automated AI-driven radio production.

"While these reach numbers are impressive, we're even more excited about the opportunities they represent to help broadcast radio companies and digital platforms grow their businesses in a rapidly changing media landscape," said Brendon Cassidy, CTO and Chief Scientist. "But this is just the start. The benefits of our AI will mean even more as our product portfolio expands throughout 2025, with our most powerful and transformative tools ever on the near-horizon."

For more information about Super Hi-Fi's solutions for enabling high-margin radio, visit www.superhifi.com.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust operating system for high-margin radio designed to help radio companies thrive. Powered by advanced AI, Super Hi-Fi solutions deliver better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Audacy Radio, Beasley Media, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

