Super Hi-Fi Unleashes Voicetrack Fusion 2.0: Radio's Most Efficient Voice Tracking Workflow

"We didn't just make it better—we made it brilliant," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "Voicetrack Fusion 2.0 transforms voice tracking from a tedious chore into a creative superpower. It's yet another meaningful step toward delivering the modern radio operating system designed to power the future of radio broadcasting."

Designed for both on-air talent and station management, Voicetrack Fusion 2.0 reimagines what's possible with voice tracking - combining total creative freedom with deeply sophisticated automation to produce broadcast-perfect radio segments in a fraction of the time.

Take Full Control with the All-New Manual Mode

For creators who want to drive the show themselves, the all-new Manual Mode delivers comprehensive control. With Manual Mode, jocks have fine-tuned control over every millisecond of every voice track. Talk over the music in real-time, trigger the next song on cue, and let the system guide you with real-time post timing cues and smart visual feedback—so you're always perfectly in sync, with zero guesswork.

Smart Content Mastering

Voicetrack Fusion 2.0 also adds deeper support for more pre-produced voice tracks and manual content uploads, allowing talent to submit pre-produced segments with music beds, sound effects, or full audio design. The system adjusts for different content types and applies the most appropriate processing through the recently upgraded VoiceIQ 2.0 mastering engine—ensuring everything sounds broadcast-ready, no matter how it's built.

Built on Feedback. Packed with Upgrades.

Voicetrack Fusion 2.0 reflects months of hands-on collaboration with real-world broadcasters, resulting in more than 100 new features, performance enhancements, and user interface improvements, including:

Fully refreshed information panels that surface critical talent shift data

Streamlined job management features

Smart "Due In" timer to ensure that talent stays on schedule

Quicker, more responsive user interface navigation

Simplified file handling throughout the voice tracking workflow

Automatic translations of voice track transcriptions into 30+ languages

Real-time recording previews within broadcast logs

One-click navigation between Voicetrack Fusion and other Super Hi-Fi apps

Whether you're scheduling, managing, or recording, every inch of Voicetrack Fusion 2.0 has been reengineered to help do it better.

(Re)Introducing Genius Mode

What hasn't changed is the heart of Voicetrack Fusion 2.0 – Genius Mode. This breakthrough feature allows talent to speak naturally - without watching the clock - while Super Hi-Fi's MagicStitch® AI automatically generates custom-fit "automagical" music beds underneath voice tracks to fill in any dead air. Genius Mode then aligns every recording perfectly with the music, ensuring that each break hits the post—every single time. It's like having a full production team working behind the scenes to make every voice track sound like a fully produced masterpiece, but with no human intervention required. No stress. No second takes. Just flawless radio.

Available Now

Voicetrack Fusion 2.0 is available today through the Super Hi-Fi Program Director platform. To learn more or schedule a personalized demo, visit superhifi.com/products/voicetrack-fusion.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust operating system for high-margin radio designed to help radio companies thrive. Powered by advanced AI, Super Hi-Fi solutions deliver better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Audacy Radio, Beasley Media, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

