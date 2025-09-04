Super Hi-Fi Unveils Major AI Performance Breakthrough to Accelerate System Speed and Customer Benefits

"Our new performance gains are not just about pure speed, they're more importantly about unlocking capability for our customers to leverage," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. Post this

Today's announcement reflects a system-wide set of speedups focused on providing a much more real-time feel to its services, while preserving the precision and efficiency that Super Hi-Fi has been targeting since the launch of the company. The result is a 3x speedup for all near-realtime content insertion and production, allowing time-sensitive material such as morning shows, voice tracks, traffic reports or news updates to air with only a 10 minute time-to-air window.

"Our new performance gains are not just about pure speed, they're more importantly about unlocking capability for our customers to leverage," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "Our strong belief is that premium production quality should be the foundation of the modern radio experience, but it can be costly and time consuming if you use old fashioned manual tools to achieve that. With these updates we've paired the quality and workflow automation of advanced AI for Radio with near real-time agility, and the result is an all-new way to deliver world-class radio with maximum efficiency."

Super Hi-Fi's proprietary AI ecosystem improves quality and performance at every level:

The VoiceIQ audio engine performs deep digital signal processing on every voice track and content element before it airs, including noise reduction, de-essing, declipping, EQ, multiband compression, and transcription.

Super Hi-Fi's Composer AI takes the place of old fashioned scheduling systems, automatically generating daily playout logs, and monitoring stations 24/7 to modify and optimize in real-time.

MagicStitch automatically produces each segue as though it was hand tuned, yet requires no manual intervention.

The HLS+ Broadcast stream engine aggregates all of this material into an enterprise-grade stream that is delivered directly to the transmitter, complete with high-fidelity playback; millisecond timing accuracy; built-in redundancy; and industry-leading reliability.

The end result is a platform that offers both production excellence and operational speed, giving broadcasters the freedom to leverage the incredible efficiency benefits of the Super Hi-Fi platform, all while maintaining the high experiential quality that defines world-class radio experiences.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust operating system for high-margin radio designed to help radio companies thrive. Powered by advanced AI, Super Hi-Fi solutions deliver better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Audacy Radio, Beasley Media, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

