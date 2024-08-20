Super Hi-Fi Unveils Rosetta Traffic: The Universal Translator for Audio Advertising

"It's encouraging to see Super Hi-Fi also investing in the radio sector, bringing new technology to support broadcasters in transitioning their operations to the cloud." said Jimshade Chaudhari, CEO of Marketron. Post this

"Our goal at Super Hi-Fi is to help transform the entire radio landscape, so radio companies can thrive," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "Today, Super Hi-Fi already delivers over 400 million programmatic ads per month for our customers. Rosetta Traffic makes it easier than ever for our partners to use that same reliable scale and capability - together with proven, traditional traffic systems - in order to streamline radio station operations and win in an ever changing landscape."

"Marketron has been driving innovation in the radio industry for over 50 years, offering robust traffic and revenue management systems along with integrated digital sales enablement tools," said Jimshade Chaudhari, CEO of Marketron. "It's encouraging to see Super Hi-Fi also investing in the radio sector, bringing new technology to support broadcasters in transitioning their operations to the cloud. Super Hi-Fi's efforts complement our industry-leading systems, helping our radio customers achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness."

Key Features of Rosetta Traffic:

Seamless Integration with Broadcast Traffic Solutions: Designed to work seamlessly with all major traditional broadcast traffic software, Rosetta Traffic ensures that radio stations can easily integrate advertising directly into Super Hi-Fi stations without the need to replace existing systems or processes.

Programmatic Advertising Compatibility: Rosetta Traffic also supports all major digital programmatic advertising platforms, including Adswizz, Triton Digital, and Amperwave, enabling stations to easily deliver audio advertising on the digital versions of their streams. Super Hi-Fi currently delivers over 400 million programmatic ads per month for its customers using this platform.

No Changes to Existing Systems: Rosetta Traffic integrates with your current traffic systems, ad workflows, as-run reports and financial reporting tools, ensuring a smooth transition without disrupting your established processes.

Rosetta Traffic is available now for all Super Hi-Fi-powered radio stations. To learn more about how Rosetta Traffic can revolutionize your advertising management, please visit www.superhifi.com/products/rosetta-traffic

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Audacy, Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

