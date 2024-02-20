Super King Markets Enhances Customer Experience Using Ideal™ Digital Circular

"Using Ideal's digital circular system, the ads are engaging, educational and enhance loyalty," says Jake Fermanian, Vice President at Super King Markets. "Best of all, Ideal provides weekly reporting and allows me to track the return on investment on my ads." Post this

Ideal's interactive circular elevates customer experience through rich content, video and animation. In addition to sharing shopping lists, consumers can forward coupons and product details using text, email or Facebook. The digital circular provides translations in any language for grocers and retailers' ads to ensure culturally relevant marketing messages.

"Ideal's marketing platform provides advanced analytics to measure store traffic driven from the circular and computes cost per visit to accurately demonstrate ROI at the local level," says Adam Zimmerman, Co-Founder at Ideal. "Our robust reporting provides details on ad impressions, ad clicks, time spent on the digital circular and store visits. Our proprietary AI distribution technology is always optimizing for lowest cost per visit – often less than $1 per visit."

To learn more about the Ideal digital media platform and the new marketing agreement with Super King Markets, email [email protected].

About Super King Markets

Super King Markets is a 31-year-old, family-owned grocery retailer with eight large-format stores located in Southern California. Established by the Fermanian family in 1993, Super King Markets is proud to be the "Host of International Foods" and is recognized by the Los Angeles Times as "LA's beloved supermarket." The stores feature the widest variety of international food, produce, dry goods, fresh meat and seafood from around the globe. Learn more at SuperKingMarkets.com, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Ideal™ by Design House

Ideal™ by Design House is revolutionizing the digital circular industry by elevating customer experience for grocers and retailers. Our leading-edge Ideal™ platform integrates dynamic digital circulars with an intelligent, omni-channel distribution system that engages retailers' customers and their competitors' customers. Advanced analytics measure store traffic driven from the circular and computes cost per visit to accurately demonstrate ROI on retailers' marketing programs. Design House's marketplace tool enables an immersive retail media network and data-driven CPG investment in the digital circular platform. Learn more at DesignHouse.Design, LinkedIn and Facebook.

