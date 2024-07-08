Super Patch and Kill Cliff FC Team Up to Optimize Fighter Performance and Recovery

"Our athletes utilize a combination of Super Patch products daily and see incredible enhancements all around," said Henri Hooft, head trainer at Kill Cliff FC. Post this

"We're incredibly excited to team up with Kill Cliff FC, an organization that embodies the same relentless spirit and dedication to excellence that Super Patch stands for," said Jay Dhaliwal, CEO of Super Patch. "Our patches are designed to help athletes push their limits and recover faster, and we're confident this partnership will elevate the performance of Kill Cliff FC athletes."

The Science Behind Super Patch

Super Patch technology leverages the principles of Vibrotactile Trigger Technology (VTT). Each patch features a unique pattern of ridges that gently interact with the skin. This interaction triggers specific signals that communicate with the body's nervous system, promoting natural processes that support:

Energy: Super Patches can help optimize energy levels and combat fatigue.

Focus: Patches can help improve mental clarity and focus.

Hydration: Patches help regulate body temperature and support hydration processes.

Muscle Recovery: Patches can aid in muscle repair and reduce soreness.

"As a team Kill Cliff FC has found incredible improvements when using Super Patch. Weight cuts have been made easier with the Ignite patch. Training, performance and recovery have improved with REM, Liberty, and Victory patches. The Peace patch has made fight week and pre-fight jitters more manageable, improving our overall quality of life," said Robbie Lawler, a Kill Cliff FC fighter and former UFC Welterweight Champion.

Henri Hooft, head trainer at Kill Cliff FC said "our athletes utilize a combination of Super Patch products daily and see incredible enhancements all around."

About Super Patch

Super Patch is a leading provider of performance and recovery patches. Their scientifically formulated patches support energy, focus, hydration, and muscle recovery, empowering athletes of all levels to achieve their goals without harsh stimulants or unnecessary additives. To learn more, visit www.superpatch.com

About Kill Cliff FC

Kill Cliff FC is a premier professional fighting organization fostering the development of world-class athletes. They are committed to providing their fighters with the best resources, training, and support needed to excel in a highly competitive sport. For more information about Kill Cliff FC, visit www.killclifffc.com

Media Contact

Marley Peters, Super Patch PR, 1 2042273941, [email protected], www.superpatch.com

