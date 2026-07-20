Super-Sod Broadens Lawn & Landscape Portfolio with Edge Right and Lewis Bamboo Acquisition

Adding Edge Right and Lewis Bamboo to our family of brands allows us to better serve our customers by offering premium hardscape products and plants that perfectly complement our products. We remain acquisitive for high-quality landscaping products companies, said Ben Copeland, CEO of Super-Sod. Post this

The acquisition creates a natural fit with Super-Sod's expanding retail footprint throughout the Southeast and Central Southwest. With more than 25 retail locations across Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, customers now have convenient local access to many of Edge Right's products through Super-Sod stores in addition to online ordering at supersod.com. This expanded distribution network allows homeowners and landscape professionals to purchase premium landscape edging and accessories without waiting for shipping, making project planning faster and more convenient.

Also included in the acquisition is Lewis Bamboo, a well-established supplier of bamboo plants for homeowners, landscape professionals, and garden centers seeking fast-growing, sustainable plants for privacy, ornamental landscaping, and erosion control.

"Our vision has always been to become the destination for complete lawn and landscape solutions," said Ben Copeland, CEO of Super-Sod. "Adding Edge Right and Lewis Bamboo to our family of brands allows us to better serve our customers by offering premium hardscape products and plants that perfectly complement the grass, seed, soil, fertilizer, and lawn care products they already trust us to provide. We remain acquisitive for high-quality landscaping products companies."

Daniel Mullaly, CEO of Edge Right and Lewis Bamboo, said, "With Super-Sod's strong retail presence and reputation for customer service, we're excited to make our products more accessible to homeowners and landscape professionals." Founder Roger Lewis Jr. added, "Joining the Super-Sod family is an exciting opportunity for Edge Right. We've always been passionate about building durable, American-made products that help people create beautiful landscapes."

Edge Right will continue producing its innovative steel products from its Alabama headquarters while benefiting from expanded distribution through Super-Sod's network of retail stores and online channels.

Edge Right products are expected to begin rolling out to participating Super-Sod retail locations and will also be available through Super-Sod's online store at supersod.com, giving customers convenient access to premium landscape edging and outdoor products through multiple purchasing options.

Super-Sod is a vertically integrated turfgrass company with farms and retail locations throughout Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The company sells lawn care products that include fertilizer, Soil3 compost and compost mixes, grass seed, and turfgrass sod that's available by the individual roll, full pallet, or bulk truckload. Order at SuperSod.com or by calling 1-888-360-1125 for sod delivery or pick-up, fresh from their farms. Super-Sod is open to everyone, offering online instructions for DIY homeowners and wholesale accounts for landscapers.

Super-Sod continuously develops new landscaping products and is at the forefront of advancing sustainable farming practices through cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship. With their farm-fresh sod and game-changing lawn care products, Super-Sod is dedicated to helping homeowners and landscape professionals grow healthier, more beautiful lawns through quality products, education, and expert support.

Media Contact

Keith Whitaker, Super-Sod, 1 888-360-1125, [email protected], https://www.supersod.com/

SOURCE Super-Sod