Super-Sod Expands in North Georgia with All Green Outdoor Center Acquisition

This business partnership was a favorable purchase for Super-Sod thanks to, not only it's location, but its team of seasoned employees and sound reputation.

"We are excited to expand our market in North Georgia and better serve our customers with our full line of sod and stone products," said Super-Sod VP of Retail Sales, Mike Darsey. "This acquisition will allow us to increase our stone sales and hardscape line into all of North Georgia and our entire company due to relationships with stone vendors."

Super-Sod has been in the stone business for many years, but this move will help them increase their stone options and offerings. In addition to stone, this business location will also help Super-Sod serve North Georgia with their prized Soil3 compost line that they sell in BigYellowBags.

"We are thrilled to be able to expand our business in North Georgia and provide our customers with the best sod, compost, and stone products available," said Super-Sod CEO, Ben Copeland, Jr. "This acquisition will help us better serve our customers and provide them with the highest quality products."

The purchase of All Green Outdoor Center was made on October 31, 2023 and Super-Sod is looking forward to the opportunities that this acquisition will bring.

Super-Sod is a vertically-integrated turfgrass and compost company with farms and retail locations throughout Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. They sell lawn care products and specialize in sod that's available by the individual roll, full pallet, or truckload. It's available for delivery or pick-up fresh from their farms to landscapers and directly to homeowners. One of their most popular products has been their Soil3 humus compost. It's OMRI Listed for organic gardening peace-of-mind and sold in cubic yard BigYellowBags and cubic foot Mini Cubes at all Super-Sod stores. Visit supersod.com or Soil3.com to order and to learn about their composting method and the benefits of using compost in lawn care (topdressing), ornamental bed preparation, and vegetable gardening. Super-Sod continuously develops new landscaping products and seeks to improve farming practices, technology, environmental stewardship, and employee knowledge. With their farm-fresh sod & game-changing lawn care products, Super-Sod is out to rid the world of ugly lawns . . . and here to help you do it.

