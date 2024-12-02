Super-Sod Expands to Texas by Uniting with Tri-Tex Grass

"We are thrilled to be expanding into Texas and collaborating with the outstanding team that Tri-Tex has built," said Ben Copeland, Jr., CEO of Super-Sod. Post this

Their dedication to innovation and customer service has made them a preferred choice among landscapers, golf courses, sports venues, and residential clients.

Super-Sod and Tri-Tex Grass combine two industry leaders with a shared vision of providing superior turfgrass products and services. This partnership expands Super-Sod's distribution capabilities to serve customers throughout Texas and neighboring regions.

"We are thrilled to be expanding into Texas and collaborating with the outstanding team that Tri-Tex has built," said Ben Copeland, Jr., CEO of Super-Sod.

Mike Pender and Mark Graf, who lead the Tri-Tex team, will spearhead the transition to Super-Sod. "We're excited to join the Super-Sod team in Texas," Pender said. "The relationship with Ben and his talented team has limitless potential. This new collaboration allows us to utilize the synergies between the two companies, which will most benefit our customers."

Existing Tri-Tex Grass stores and farms will continue under the Super-Sod brand. Customers can expect a seamless transition with continued access to the high-quality products and services they have come to trust.

The acquisition of Tri-Tex Grass on November 14, 2024, marks a significant step in Super-Sod's growth strategy, opening new opportunities for customers and the combined teams.

Super-Sod is a vertically integrated turfgrass and compost company with farms and retail locations throughout Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and now Texas. They sell lawn care products and specialize in sod that's available by the individual roll, full pallet, or bulk truckload. Order at SuperSod.com or by calling 1-888-360-1125 for sod delivery or pick-up, fresh from their farms. Super-Sod is open to everyone, offering online instructions for DIY homeowners and wholesale accounts for landscapers.

One of their most popular products is Soil3 humus compost. It's OMRI Listed for organic gardening and sold in cubic yard BigYellowBags and cubic foot Mini Cubes at all Super-Sod stores. Visit Soil3.com to order and learn about their composting method and the benefits of using compost in lawn care (topdressing), ornamental bed preparation, and vegetable gardening.

Super-Sod continuously develops new landscaping products and seeks to improve farming practices, technology, environmental stewardship, and employee knowledge. With their farm-fresh sod and game-changing lawn care products, Super-Sod is out to rid the world of ugly lawns . . . and here to help you do it.

Media Contact

Keith Whitaker, Super-Sod, 1 888-360-1125, [email protected], supersod.com

SOURCE Super-Sod