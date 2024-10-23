Super Star Car Wash Launches New Express Washes to Give Back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

"We are blown away each year by the amount that this community gives back to this amazing cause," said Executive Vice President of Super Star Car Wash Jonathan Kierman. Post this

"We are blown away each year by the amount that this community gives back to this amazing cause," said Executive Vice President of Super Star Car Wash Jonathan Kierman. "We look forward to breaking last year's record of $50,000 and making a lasting impact for local kids in need."

Super Star Car Wash has been giving back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona since becoming a sponsor of Paul's Car Wash in 2018. This annual event is held Monday, October 21 – Friday, October 25, 2024 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, AZ.

For more information on Super Star Car Wash, its services, and its 100+ locations throughout Arizona, California, Texas, and Colorado, please visit www.superstarcarwash.com.

ABOUT SUPER STAR CAR WASH:

Super Star Car Wash was founded in Arizona in 1993 with a mission of providing fast, high-quality unlimited car washes and exceptional care for the communities they serve, which now includes over 100 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas. With an expansive menu of services and plans, Super Star Car Wash can handle even the dirtiest cars, inside and out. Super Star is proud to give back to communities it serves through fundraisers and partnerships with local nonprofits, as well as supporting a diverse team with career advancement opportunities, competitive pay, and benefits. For more information, visit superstarcarwashaz.com.

Media Contact

Kendra Riley, Super Star Car Wash, 1 4802206051, [email protected], https://www.superstarcarwash.com/

SOURCE Super Star Car Wash