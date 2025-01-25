Super Star Car Wash Opens Its 6th New Location in Tucson, Arizona and Offers FREE Car Washes for a Limited Time

"We are thrilled to bring more jobs to the Tucson area and just like at our other locations, we are dedicated to partnering with schools, clubs and non-profits so that we can give back and help our community," said Super Star Car Wash VP of Marketing Nicole Rodriguez. Post this

To celebrate the company's new express car wash location, Super Star Car Wash will be offering FREE car washes to the community for a limited time, along with a special deal on the Super Protect unlimited car wash membership.

"We are thrilled to bring more jobs to the Tucson area and a brand new express Super Star Car Wash. Not only will this new car wash mean convenience and sustainability, but just like at our other locations, we are dedicated to partnering with schools, clubs and non-profits – so that we can give back and help our community with reach its fundraising goals," said Super Star Car Wash VP of Marketing Nicole Rodriguez.

The new 1.09 acre, 3,842 -square-foot location in Tucson was built by MW Morrissey Construction and designed by AO Architecture. The site offers express car wash services along with premium treatment options, including Graphene and Ceramic Sealants, Carnauba Hot Wax, Triple Foam Soap, and advanced Tire Shine. Additional amenities include free vacuums at the 24-vacuum bays, microfiber towels, high-pressure air blasters, and tire pressure hoses at every stall after each wash.

While single-wash options are always available, monthly unlimited car wash plans are offered for those customers interested in saving money when washing their vehicle more than once each month.

In addition to offering FREE car washes to the community for a limited time upon its opening, Super Star Car Wash is also offering a grand opening special for the Super Protect Plan. Normally priced at $36.95/month, it is currently being offered for $9.95 during the first month only, $19.95 for months two – six and $29/month starting at month seven.

In the next month Super Star Car Wash will also open new locations in Mesquite, TX, San Deigo, CA, and Colorado Springs, CO.

For more information on Super Star Car Wash, their services, and their 108+ locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas, visit www.superstarcarwash.com.

ABOUT SUPER STAR CAR WASH:

Super Star Car Wash was founded in Arizona in 1993 with a mission of providing fast, high-quality unlimited car washes and exceptional care for the communities they serve, which now includes over 100 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas. With an expansive menu of services and plans, Super Star Car Wash can handle even the dirtiest cars, inside and out. Super Star is proud to give back to communities it serves through fundraisers and partnerships with local nonprofits, as well as supporting a diverse team with career advancement opportunities, competitive pay, and benefits. For more information, visit superstarcarwashaz.com.

